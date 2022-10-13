ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail

DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted

PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Lake Worth police rescue woman being held captive by abuser

LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely-injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which mobilized...
LAKE WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
DALLAS, TX

