fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
5-year-old recovering after being hit by a DART train in Plano, officials say
PLANO, Texas — A 5-year-old is recovering after officials said she was hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Plano. DART officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13 at the Parker Road Station in Plano. The child, officials said, walked in front of the train that was traveling northbound.
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
Two people wounded in Fort Worth road rage shooting
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after being hit in what Fort Worth police call a road rage attack over the weekend. They were shot Saturday near the corner of Sylvania and Race Street
Man shot and killed in Fort Worth SWAT standoff
The investigation is still underway in Fort Worth where a man died by police gunfire during a SWAT standoff over the weekend. Police learned that Taylor Grimes was holding his mother hostage
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted
PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake
A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake, authorities say. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
Lake Worth police rescue woman being held captive by abuser
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely-injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which mobilized...
Badly wounded man found in parking lot of The Colony police headquarters
Police in The Colony are still investigating after a badly wounded man ended up in the police headquarters parking lot Monday. The man had been shot in the head but investigators say it looks like it was self-inflicted but accidental.
fox4news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunk driver
DALLAS - Dallas police have announced funeral arrangements for their officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver. Officer Jacob Arellano will be remembered with a funeral in North Texas and another in El Paso. On Wednesday, October 19, a visitation and Funeral Mass will...
WFAA
Texas man recovering from dog attack
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead
Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
