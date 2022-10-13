Read full article on original website
K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.
Michelle Rejwan Steps Down As SVP At Lucasfilm, Returns To Producing With Overall Deal At Lucasfilm & Walt Disney Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She is transitioning back to being a full-time producer and has signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios. She will continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office and will develop for both Lucasfilm and Disney. Rejwan most recently served as executive producer on Lucasfilm’s series for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the upcoming series Willow for Disney+. In her new role, Rejwan will continue as executive producer the current Andor and upcoming Willow series. She is also attached as producer on upcoming Lucasfilm feature...
Nintendo Switch Sports Will be Online Again This Week
Nintendo has to temporarily suspend the Nintendo Switch Sports version 1.2.1 update that it rolled out last week due to a bug causing the game to crash. But according to CNET, following several days of being offline due to the bug, Nintendo Switch Sports will be back online this week.
Pyramid Head Artist Masahiro Ito Could Be Involved in Upcoming Silent Hill Games
Konami's next Silent Hill game is becoming more of a blockbuster than originally thought. Masahiro Ito, the artist behind the creation of Silent Hill 2's Pyramid Head, has reportedly dropped a hint that he could be involved in the upcoming Silent Hill game and future entries, according to PCGamesN. Konami...
