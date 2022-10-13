Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Saratoga Cafe Expanding Finally Opening 2nd Albany Location
There is a popular cafe in Saratoga that opened thirty years ago and is adding a fourth location. It will be the second one in Albany. This location has been in the works for quite some time and we finally have an opening date. Uncommon Grounds Finally Opening in Albany...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
'Not Easy To Share': Popular Restaurant Closing Troy Location After 60 Years
After six decades of serving hungry customers, a popular restaurant in the region is closing its doors. Ted’s Fish Fry, which has several locations in the Capital Region, will close its north Troy restaurant, located on 2nd Avenue, the company announced in a Facebook post Monday, Oct. 17. “This...
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Cambridge restaurant closes, looks for new owner
The Bog, located at 52 East Main Street in Cambridge, has closed as of October 17. The owner Mark Harwood made the announcement in a Facebook post that morning.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
wamc.org
Community meeting in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood centers on crime, gun violence
A neighborhood meeting in Albany Monday focused on the recent uptick in gun violence. More than two dozen residents packed a community room at the Church of St. Vincent De Paul on Madison Avenue, a block away from the Madison Park neighborhood, which has experienced a surge in crime over the last year.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Albany Psychic Shares Ghostly Stories In A Cemetery! Will You Attend?
If you are looking for something especially spooky to do in New York this Halloween season have I got a suggestion for you! This event will include dead bodies, Albany, after hours access to a cemetery, a psychic-medium and a ghost rescuer. It doesn't get much more Halloween than that.
Waterford-Halfmoon gets new $10 million firehouse
Waterford-Halfmoon new firehouse open house.
Clothing Drive at Saratoga Springs non-profit
The Franklin Community Center is in need of children and youth clothing, sizes 2T through 14/16. If you would like to donate clean, gently used items, the community center will be accepting donations through October 28.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Albany division nabs suspect charged for homicide
The US Marshals Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect that was charged for a recent homicide in Mississippi. The Albany division captured the suspect in Malta on October 17.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 1