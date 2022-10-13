Read full article on original website
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer
What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
10 Biggest Winners in the History of the Iowa Lottery [PHOTOS]
In the 37 years since the Iowa Lottery began in the summer of 1985, a lot of people have become millionaires. Many of them have become boo coo millionaires. Here are the people that have won more than any other. The top 10 money winners in the history of the lottery in Iowa.
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
From Selling Cars To Selling Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin
This week, we explored two of the top five pork tenderloins in the state that happened to be located out here in northeast Iowa. On Friday, to mark the halfway point of #Porktober22, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced its official Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. But...
Blink & You’ll Miss This Iowa Easter Egg On SNL
Live from New York...it's a TINY reference to an Iowa musical act. On October 1st, Saturday Night Live returned for its 48th season. If you've been watching the Emmy winning late-night comedy show for years like I have, you probably noticed a whole bunch of new faces. At the end...
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
Iowa Restaurants to See “Dramatic Change” in Inspection Schedule
According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a new rule will "dramatically change" how often restaurants in the state are subject to health department inspections. Instead of the current inspection schedule of every three years, it will be rolled back to every five. In addition to inspections every three years, they are also checked following ownership changes and directly in response to complaints. Those will continue, but "in the absence of those issues, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals intends to visit each Iowa restaurant no more than once every five years under a set of new rules." Those new rules take effect on November 9.
Iowa Writers Of Popular Movie to Make it Theme of New Bar/Theater
"A Quiet Place" and its sequel have become a favorite among moviegoers in recent years, especially here in Iowa, which is the native home state of two of its writers. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are Bettendorf natives who have located a building in downtown Davenport to launch their latest project: a movie theater and bar complex centering around the movie franchise they've been part of since the first installment in 2018.
These Popular Iowa Businesses Will Be Closed Thanksgiving
The holiday season is just about upon us once again! As Halloween is quickly approaching, Thanksgiving will be upon us soon! It's Thursday, November 24 this year. So, what does that mean for the average Iowan? Family time, perhaps travel, and for many... shopping deals. In recent years, more and...
Look At These Cool Vintage Iowa Items For Sale On Etsy [PHOTOS]
Before we get started I want to give credit where credit is due. My fiance is a lot more familiar with Etsy than I am and she found a lot of these really cool Iowa items for sale. Fiance with a +1 in the win column for today. Look at...
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)
I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene
California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.
