California Man Charged in 3 Slayings Linked to Serial Killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
Dismembered Remains Found in Oklahoma River Identified as 4 Missing Men
(Reuters) - Dismembered bodies found in the Deep Fork River in Oklahoma have been identified as those of four men reported missing last week, the local police chief said on Monday, adding: "This is now a murder investigation." Investigators found the first remains on Friday and determined over the weekend...
Audit Hits N. Dakota on Vaccine Handling; Agency Disputes It
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
Voters to Decide Whether Medicaid Will Cover More Low-Income South Dakotans
CUSTER, S.D. — A silver minivan decorated with a large sticker reading “Love Your Neighbor Tour” recently circumnavigated South Dakota. Catholic nuns, Protestant pastors, a synagogue president and a Muslim nonprofit professional were among the interfaith leaders who packed into the rented six-seater or caravanned behind. The...
Smoky Mountain Campground Reopens After 9-Year Shutdown
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been closed for nine years has been reopened, park officials said. Look Rock Campground is a 68-site facility that provides camping along one of the park's most scenic drive, according to Superintendent Cassius Cash. The...
