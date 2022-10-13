ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE: The crash causing delays along southbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

A single lane is blocked on I-275 in Montgomery due to a crash

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The right lane is blocked on westbound I-275 in Montgomery after a two vehicle crash, Tuesday morning. The crash was reported by police around 8:28 a.m. between the Montgomery Road and Loveland exits.
MONTGOMERY, OH

