Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenChillicothe, OH
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
wosu.org
Central Ohio real estate
According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County businesses remain hopeful for Honda's battery plant
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A major economic boost is coming Ohio's way. Honda has chosen Fayette County as the new home for an electric vehicle battery plant, and it could bring new opportunities to the surrounding communities. What You Need To Know. Honda has decided to build a $3.5...
spectrumnews1.com
Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
Yellow Springs wants to extend voting rights to village’s noncitizen residents
YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village of Yellow Springs is trying to extend the right to vote to village noncitizen residents. There are nearly 30 noncitizens living in the village who want the opportunity to vote in the Midterm elections on Nov. 8. “We believe that this adds value to...
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now. The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The […]
Times Gazette
Fall Festival of Leaves has Highland County flavor
In this photo, Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen is pictured Thursday with her court after being crowned 2022 Miss Fall Festival of Leaves. Pictured (l-r) are 1st attendant Rachelle Priest from McClain High School, Hollen, 2nd Attendant Sophi Stauffer from Paint Valley High School and 3rd Attendant Reagan Truitt from Paint Valley High School.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Dead in Fatal Plane Crash into Ohio Car Dealership
Marietta – OSP has reported that a plane has crashed in Marietta Ohio after taking off from Columbus Airport. The Beech E90 king air was a dual prop plane that took off from Columbus around 7 am this morning it crashed into a car lot in Marietta and the Washington County line.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
Comments / 0