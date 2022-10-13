Stocks Higher, Inflation Data, TSMC, Applied Materials And Delta Earnings In Focus - Five Things To Know

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Furthering its mission to address the specific requirements of enterprise and data center applications, Kioxia Corporation today announced that it has built on this achievement by introducing the KIOXIA XD7P Series Data Center NVMe SSDs. Designed for hyperscale and general server applications in the new Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S form factor, KIOXIA XD7P Series Drives are the second generation of Kioxia’s E1.S SSDs with Open Compute Project (OCP) Data Center NVMe SSD support, following its KIOXIA XD6 Series. KIOXIA XD7P Series Drives are now sampling to select customers [1]. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006319/en/ Next-Generation EDSFF E1.S SSDs for Hyperscale Data Centers: KIOXIA XD7P Series Data Center NVMe™ SSDs (Photo: Business Wire)

35 MINUTES AGO