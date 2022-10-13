ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Smokey Treats will move to Hudson

In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
HUDSON, WI
Joy Nelson

June 3, 1959 - Oct. 16, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Joy Nelson, 63, Hudson, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 16, in Regions Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
HUDSON, WI
Teresa M. Dickman

Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
SPOONER, WI
School Board recap; program provides support for River Falls teachers

The River Falls School Board was given a presentation about promoting and supporting teachers in the district at its meeting on Oct. 17. The presentation was given by Assistant Principals Lisa Goihl and Taryl Graetz from River Falls High School. Goihl and Graetz created a multi-tier system support program for...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Everything you need to know about Chancellor Maria Gallo's Inauguration

On Thursday Oct. 20 University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo will inaugurated. She will serve as the 20th chancellor of the university. More information about Gallo can be found here. Before the inauguration the university is holding a "Day of Engagement" event on Oct. 19 for students, employees and...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Win over North gives River Falls another conference title

For the fourth season in five years, the River Falls football team can claim the title of conference champion. The Wildcats made sure of that Friday night with a 31-19 victory at Eau Claire North to share the Big Rivers Conference title with Hudson. River Falls also won BRC titles in 2018 and 2019, and the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in 2021. No conference champions were crowned in 2020 due to Covid.
RIVER FALLS, WI

