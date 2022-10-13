ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

DC News Now

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) – Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

