What Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Likes Best About Caleb Martin In Starting Lineup

Martin will start at power forward this season for the Miami Heat

Caleb Martin was incumbent at the beginning of training camp to earn the starting power forward spot.

Everything went according to play as Martin will start the season-opener against the Chicago Bulls next Oct. 19 at FTX Arena. After the final preseason game Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on what most impresses him about Martin.

"Certainly, his quick twitch, his speed, his quickness on both ends of the court," Spoelstra said. "He has a great ability to put the ball on the floor and make some plays. He can spot and he can shoot. He can play off the ball. He's a great cutter. Defensively, he's extremely versatile. He can guard a lot of guys."

Erik Spoelstra on putting Tyler Herro in the starting lineup (; 0:48)

Martin fills the void left by P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. Martin averaged 10.5 points in two preseason games but will be counted on as the Heat's primary presence at the four. He joins Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry in the starting lineup.

