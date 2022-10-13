If you're one of many that enjoy watching the classic Peanuts holiday specials, you're only going to find them on Apple TV+ this year. However, you won't have to pay for the service to watch "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." But there is a catch for non-subscribers - you will have to catch the three specials during a short window surrounding the holiday they celebrate.

1 DAY AGO