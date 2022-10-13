Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Freeze Warning Tonight for All of MS
The entire state of Mississippi will be under a freeze warning tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s in the northern counties and parts of central Mississippi including the local area. And there’s a freeze watch for Wednesday night. It could even drop below freezing along the coast. The freeze is occurring about three weeks earlier than normal.
breezynews.com
Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
CARLOS B BALLEZA, 44, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MICHAEL L BANKS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct –...
