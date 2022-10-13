Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Ed Sheeran sparks guitar sale surge at local store after performing free gig in his hometown
The chart-smashing singer-songwriter took to the Ipswich Town Hall steps for a spontaneous show – then gifted his guitar to a young fan in the audience. Ed Sheeran returned to his hometown of Ipswich, England, earlier this month to treat the townspeople to a free, last-minute performance. The gig,...
Guitar World Magazine
Alan Gorrie: “there was no big time about Jimi Hendrix or Keith Moon; we hung out with those guys every night”
The AWB bassist looks back on life in London in the ‘70s and getting their first break as the Average White Band. Formed in 1971 by Alan Gorrie and tenor saxophonist Malcolm Duncan, with Onnie McIntyre, Hamish Stuart, Robbie McIntosh and Roger Ball all joining later, the Average White Band gained legions of fans with their popular mix of 60s funk, soul and R&B. The group’s infectious, hook-laden grooves were outlined perfectly in their timeless instrumental hit, ‘Pick Up The Pieces’, which topped the US singles charts in 1975 and preceded several gold-selling albums.
Guitar World Magazine
Positive Grid launches OMNYSS, a collection of amps and effects for “epic soundscapes and massive tonal exploration”
The software looks to be Positive Grid's answer to Neural DSP, featuring three amps spanning “heavenly cleans to visceral heavy tone”, plus synth and polyphonic octave effects. Positive Grid has launched OMNYSS, a new collection of digital gear powered by its BIAS FX 2 guitar amp and effects...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kinga Glyk’s Jaco Pastorius-inspired solo – played on a ukulele bass – which became one of her most watched videos ever
Kinga Glyk serves up her trio’s take on the Jaco and Charlie Parker classic, Donna Lee. Anyone who’s been following the irrepressible rise of YouTube and Instagram star Kinga Glyk will know that her groove-led brand of funk-inspired jazz spans a huge dynamic range. And it’s to her credit that no matter how broad things get stylistically, her fiery bass playing and creativity have kept her music focused.
Guitar World Magazine
Yvette Young announces new Covet lineup: “This is my shot at trying one more time”
The math-rock virtuoso will be joined by Brandon Dove and Jessica Burdeaux for the band's upcoming Rebirth tour. Math-rock electric guitar virtuoso Yvette Young has announced a new line-up for her math-rock band Covet, saying this new-look assembly is her shot at “trying one more time." In a statement...
Guitar World Magazine
Courtney Love’s Masterbuilt Surf Green Fender Venus goes up for sale
The unique Custom Shop creation was used extensively by the Hole bandleader, and featured during historic performances such as Reading 1995 and Lollapalooza 1994. Courtney Love’s personal Fender Venus electric guitar, which was Masterbuilt in 1994 in the Fender USA Custom Shop, has gone up for sale on Reverb.
Guitar World Magazine
Dean expands its Exile X line of guitars with new, Satin White-finished model
Dean has expanded its Exile X line of electric guitars with a new, Satin White-finished model. A twin to the Exile X Floyd Black Satin, the Exile X Floyd Satin White was designed as a shred-friendly machine for the budget-minded guitarist. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been...
Guitar World Magazine
Vola’s new OZ RV TNC electric guitar is built for “speed, comfort, efficiency and classic and high-output tones”
Made-in-Japan six-string sports a trio of Vola-designed pickups in a unique fanned pickup layout, innovative ‘blower’ switch, fast-playing roasted maple neck and much more. An internationally-known brand recognized for its high-quality designs and expertise in the musical instrument field which is required to make incredible guitars and basses, Vola Guitars is continuing its impressive run with the new OZ RV TNC double-cut electric.
Guitar World Magazine
Jan Rivera serves up spellbinding chromaticism and gravity-defying fusion licks in this hypnotic playthrough of Existential Paranoia
Bass titan Mohini Dey and Dream Theater keyboard wizard Jordan Rudess also feature on the title track from the prog maestro's debut album. For most, the quest to master the fretboard is a lifetime pursuit, one that sees guitarists locked in an evergreen effort to “break out of the box." It’s a skill that only the elite truly master, and one that heavily informs the foundation of Jan Rivera’s hypnotic fusion style.
Guitar World Magazine
Noel Gallagher’s Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine – dubbed “the best guitar in the world” by the Oasis man – goes up for sale again
Gallagher's glittery guitar featured heavily on third Oasis album Be Here Now, and went on the road for the record's accompanying world tour. Noel Gallagher’s eye-catching Gibson Les Paul Florentine is up for sale for a second time on Propstore Auction as part of its upcoming Best of British Music auction.
Guitar World Magazine
Strymon's versatile BigSky reverb pedal is now available as a plugin
A "direct port" of the popular pedal, the BigSky plugin features the same dozen reverbs found on the original box, at a much lower price point. Even now, a number of years after its release, the Strymon BigSky is – for our money – still one of the best reverb pedals on the market today. Now, in a major move, Strymon has brought the popular and influential pedal into the world of plugins.
Guitar World Magazine
Pino Palladino’s best basslines
Quite possibly the world's most famous working session bassist, Pino Palladino has built a career as the ultimate supporting player: providing a Stravinsky-inspired fretless performance on Paul Young’s ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat,’ contributing to D’Angelo’s landmark album Voodoo, replacing the late John Entwistle in The Who, touring with the John Mayer Trio, and much more.
Guitar World Magazine
Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper
The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Mayer wield his custom Charvel for a performance of Never Gonna Be Alone featuring Jacob Collier and Lizzy McAlpine
Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says he still needs to learn Dimebag Darrell's guitar parts for Pantera's upcoming reunion tour
Zakk Wylde says he has yet to learn his electric guitar parts for Pantera’s upcoming reunion tour. In a new interview with the SDR Show, the Ozzy Osbourne guitarist – who said he was “beyond honored” to be filling Dimebag Darrell’s monumental shoes during the trek earlier this year – explains (transcribed by Blabbermouth (opens in new tab)): “I don’t know [how to play] the songs.
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
Guitar World Magazine
Matt Skiba is “truly happy” that Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge
Shortly after the announcement, DeLonge penned a statement on social media thanking Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba for playing guitar with Blink in his absence. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Mooer wants to “supercharge your one-man band” with its new Looper X2 and Drummer X2 pedals
Mooer is encouraging musicians to “supercharge" their one-man bands with its two new pedal offerings, the Looper X2 and Drummer X2. Both are packed with a host of handy features aimed at facilitating “practice sessions as well as live performances by empowering the player to start jamming as soon as possible."
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man DarkRay 5 review
The DarkRay 5 is an impeccably built fountain of versatile and useful sounds, and is the perfect option for players who love the StingRay’s feel, tone, and character, but want even more options. Last year, Ernie Ball Music Man captured the hearts, minds and fingers of thousands of bassists...
