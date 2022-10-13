Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Petition drive aims to stop adult novelty retailer in West Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An effort to stop a sex industry business from opening in West Shreveport ramped up Monday afternoon with a petition drive in a parking lot at the intersection of Pines and Buncombe Roads. The business in question is Hustler Hollywood on Financial Plaza. It is not open...
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority treasure has been found
SHREVEPORT, La. - Success for a pair of determined treasure hunters. They've pieced together the clues and tracked down the loot in the State Fair of Louisiana and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Treasure Hunt. Claudia Finley and Marty Loschen found the treasure Monday behind a sign in the 300 block...
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Teen Driver Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Teen Driver Safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The...
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
KTBS
Candidates to address crime at Shreveport Mayoral Forum Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - The stage is set for Tuesday night's big event. Five Shreveport mayoral candidates will square off on stage in from of dozens of likely voters. KTBS 3, along with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Louisiana State University Shreveport present the 2022 Vote Mayoral Forum: Addressing Crime in Shreveport.
KTBS
Pumpkin Shine
SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport today. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis gives us a preview of the 30th Annual Pumpkin Shine event.
ktalnews.com
Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat. Dottie Bell says her slogan is, “Let the Bell ring one more time for my sweet babies.”. “I care so...
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
KTBS
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KTBS
Finally some rain!
SHREVEPORT, La. - Jason Hansford of the Shreveport National Weather Service put out the word on Facebook during the day Sunday that we finally had some measureable rain in Shreveport. It took 35 days and was only .01 inches!. Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers did much better and...
KTBS
Allendale home destroyed by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: The Broken Bean at Minden
MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a knack for finding those unique spots across the ArkLaTex when in search of a Tasty Tuesday location. This week he takes us to The Broken Bean at Minden, a great little coffee shop that you need to visit. Drop by at...
KTBS
"Protecting Our Kids" presentation set for Monday evening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If your child is a gamer, has a social media account, or simply has a cell phone, "Protecting Our Kids" is a presentation parents cannot afford to miss. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, parents are invited to attend an adult-only conversation with Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, and Bossier Schools. Parents will leave better informed and empowered to protect their kids.
KTBS
Pumpkin Shine on Line forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening. It continues until 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning. According to SPD, 16-year-old Shydai Morrow ran away from home Tuesday morning around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds....
KTBS
Build it and they will come? Perkins' partnership for new baseball stadium low on details
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three weeks out from election day, Mayor Adrian Perkins is swinging for the fence. But so far, details are still in the works. In what was billed as a major economic development announcement, Perkins said minor league baseball is coming back to the fairgrounds. "Today we all...
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
