Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Teen Driver Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Teen Driver Safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Candidates to address crime at Shreveport Mayoral Forum Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - The stage is set for Tuesday night's big event. Five Shreveport mayoral candidates will square off on stage in from of dozens of likely voters. KTBS 3, along with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Louisiana State University Shreveport present the 2022 Vote Mayoral Forum: Addressing Crime in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pumpkin Shine

SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport today. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis gives us a preview of the 30th Annual Pumpkin Shine event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Finally some rain!

SHREVEPORT, La. - Jason Hansford of the Shreveport National Weather Service put out the word on Facebook during the day Sunday that we finally had some measureable rain in Shreveport. It took 35 days and was only .01 inches!. Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers did much better and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Allendale home destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: The Broken Bean at Minden

MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a knack for finding those unique spots across the ArkLaTex when in search of a Tasty Tuesday location. This week he takes us to The Broken Bean at Minden, a great little coffee shop that you need to visit. Drop by at...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

"Protecting Our Kids" presentation set for Monday evening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - If your child is a gamer, has a social media account, or simply has a cell phone, "Protecting Our Kids" is a presentation parents cannot afford to miss. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, parents are invited to attend an adult-only conversation with Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, and Bossier Schools. Parents will leave better informed and empowered to protect their kids.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Pumpkin Shine on Line forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening. It continues until 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning. According to SPD, 16-year-old Shydai Morrow ran away from home Tuesday morning around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds....
SHREVEPORT, LA

Community Policy