ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 4

Last Man Standing
5d ago

This author is obviously a hard core Democrat. While I disagree with Trump’s tactics and hope Republicans can get past him, I’ll take a conservative government over a liberal one every time.

Reply
5
Mary Dixon
5d ago

liberals are not true to the definition anymore. I used to be a liberal but sure would never admit to being one now. I have gone conservative.

Reply
4
Related
Newsweek

Eric Trump Declares There Is 'No Longer' a Republican Party

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Friday discussed how the GOP has been reshaped in his father's image, and added that there is "no longer a Republican Party." The younger Trump made the claim during an appearance on conservative news channel, Newsmax. The clip of Eric Trump's...
Newsweek

Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer

Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
Salon

Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It

In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
Newsweek

Trump Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Was 'Self-Incriminating': Glenn Kirschner

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday that former President Donald Trump's response to his subpoena, which was issued by the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, was "self-incriminating." "The January 6 Committee investigating the insurrection just subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify and Donald Trump responded, sort...
Slate

Ending the Jan. 6 Hearings With a Trump Subpoena Was a Mistake

In a perfect world, the Jan. 6 Committee, that concluded its final public presentation on Thursday with devastating evidence that Donald Trump in fact lit the match, started the fire, then poured oil, gas, and lighter fluid all over that fire, could have faced both forward and backward. The final hours of this committee’s presentation could have centered both the former president’s role in the violent attack on the Capitol, and also flagged the fact that the whole sordid episode was just a beta test for the next one.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
Newsweek

Trump 'Trying to Hide His Guilt' If He Refuses 1/6 Subpoena: Legal Expert

A leading legal analyst believes that efforts by former President Donald Trump to avoid the House select committee's subpoena could be damning. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law expert and professor emeritus at Harvard University, made a Saturday night appearance on MSNBC and spoke to host Ayman Mohyeldin about the most recent hearing of the select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot. The committee held its ninth and potentially final hearing on Thursday, ending it with an unprecedented and unanimous vote to subpoena the former president to testify under oath about the events surrounding the insurrection.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is Running Out of Lines to Cross | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump has moved his Twitter hate speech operation over to an online vanity ghost town that he's christened Truth Social. Perhaps feeling nostalgic for the days when he drove entire news cycles with some throwaway bit of poisonous rhetorical excess, Trump wrote Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere, that American Jews were insufficiently supportive of him and that they better shape up—or else.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations

Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Liz Cheney’s dire warning about future elections

CNN — During her opening statement in what is widely expected to be the final meeting of the January 6 committee before the midterm elections, vice chair Liz Cheney issued a clarion call about the peril facing the country in future elections. “Our institutions only hold when men and...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Trump Aide Caught On Security Camera Moving Boxes At Mar-A-Lago

Security cameras at former President Donald Trump's residence, Mar-A-Lago, have captured footage of Trump's aide moving boxes out of a storage room, the New York Times reported. The newspaper reported Trump's aide moved boxes before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena asking to return all the government classified...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy