Saint Paul, MN

Wild start season Thursday night with plenty of festivities

By Pauleen Le
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild open the 2022-23 season at home Thursday against the New York Rangers and there is plenty of fun in store for fans.

This will be the 10th time in franchise history and first since the 2014-15 season the Wild will start at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild ended last season with a disappointing elimination early on in their playoff run, but the new season brings high hopes.

The team went 6-1 in the preseason so now it's all about carrying that momentum through the rest of the season.

The new season also brings new food items for concessions, restaurants and premium areas .

The festivities around the first game of the season kick off with a pregame party Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Herbie's on the Park Patio. The event is open to the public and there will be tasty food and beverages to tempt your taste buds as well as D.J. music and yard games.

Party in the park with the Mayor's Office takes place Saturday at Rice Park. From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. fans can check out different food trucks, D.J. music and yard games.

There will be nine special theme packs this season with the first being Pink on the Rink on Monday. The special includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Pink in the Rink T-shirt. A portion of each ticket packet purchased will go to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Educator Appreciation Night takes place Thursday, Oct. 20. The package includes a ticket to the game and a Wild-branded Canvas tote.

Tickets are on sale now for all home games.

For more information on theme nights during the 2022-23 season click here .

