Read full article on original website
Related
TLC Faces Backlash as '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Criticize Show for Keeping Angela
Fans have once again questioned TLC for keeping Angela Deem on the '90 Day Fiancé' cast following her latest scenes with husband Michael Ilesanmi.
What Happened to Katie Rost? Former 'RHOP' Cast Member Makes Shock Return
Rost made a surprise return to "The Real Housewives of Potomac," months after apologizing to Andy Cohen over her past comments.
Why Rhaenys' Meleys Dragon Scene Is Key for 'House of the Dragon' Future
"House of the Dragon" saw Rhaenys make a dramatic gesture alongside her dragon Meleys in the HBO show's penultimate episode.
Mom Telling Ex's Wife Truth About Their Son Cheered: 'Ruin Their Marriage'
"It's not your place to lie for someone who tossed away a child because it was inconvenient," said one comment on the viral Reddit post.
Who Was Danielle Maltby's Fiancé? Tragic Story of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star
"The Bachelor" fans may remember that during her time on the original series in 2017, Danielle Maltby opened up about the tragic loss of her fiancé.
Woman Furious With Ex for Giving His Daughter Her Name Slammed
The woman was blasted online and told by several commenters that she does not own her name.
Bride Not Inviting Sister to Wedding and Downgrading Dad's Role Applauded
The bride-to-be admitted that other family members had slammed her decision not to invite her sister to the wedding.
Mom Inviting Close Friend on Family Vacation Sparks Concern Over Affair
In a Reddit post, an unnamed teen described how her mom stays over at her friend's house "two to three times a week."
Archie, Lilibet Won't Get Titles if Harry, Meghan Tarnish Monarchy—Author
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children may be denied "prince" and "princess" titles if the couple trashes the monarchy on Netflix, a royal biographer says. Katie Nicholl, the author of the recently released book, The New Royals, said her contacts told her King Charles III would not stand back and let the institution of monarchy be "tarnished."
Who is Jenna Lyons? Star Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Reboot Cast
The entire cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" has been replaced ahead of the Bravo show's upcoming Season 14.
Man Defended for Heckling Wife After Losing Dream Job Offer: 'So Close'
"Sounds like a happy couple," one commenter quipped sarcastically.
Groom Dragged for Reaction to Brother Rejecting Wedding Invite: 'Bullying'
Commenters were shocked to learn why the man's brother refuses to attend.
Meghan Says She Projected 'All of My Judgment and Envy' Onto Paris Hilton
Meghan Markle revealed that she felt "judgment" and "envy" toward Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always the "smart one" and not the "pretty one." Markle was speaking on the latest episode of her hit podcast Archetypes, whose sixth installment, "Breaking Down the Bimbo," came out Tuesday. To discuss the subject, the Duchess of Sussex invited reality TV star Paris Hilton to share her experiences with the term bimbo.
Nicki Clyne: What Happened to NXIVM Member and Where Is She Now?
Nicki Clyne is featured in Episode 1 of HBO's "The Vow", Part Two, discussing her affiliation with NXIVM and her support for its founder, Keith Raniere.
'The Watcher' Ending Gets Backlash From Upset Viewers: 'Utterly Horrible'
Twitter users had harsh words for the show's ending with one saying it "might be hands down the worst ending to any piece of cinema I've ever had to see."
Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators
A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
When Is the 'House of the Dragon' Finale? And What to Expect
HBO's first season of "House of the Dragon" will soon be coming to its conclusion, with the show charting George R. R. Martin's Dance of the Dragons.
Woman's Mystery Tattoo Stuns Viewers: 'Googling Laser Places'
Although she considered getting the tattoo removed, Tahlia Pritchard told Newsweek she's had a change of heart.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0