Archie, Lilibet Won't Get Titles if Harry, Meghan Tarnish Monarchy—Author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children may be denied "prince" and "princess" titles if the couple trashes the monarchy on Netflix, a royal biographer says. Katie Nicholl, the author of the recently released book, The New Royals, said her contacts told her King Charles III would not stand back and let the institution of monarchy be "tarnished."
Meghan Says She Projected 'All of My Judgment and Envy' Onto Paris Hilton

Meghan Markle revealed that she felt "judgment" and "envy" toward Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always the "smart one" and not the "pretty one." Markle was speaking on the latest episode of her hit podcast Archetypes, whose sixth installment, "Breaking Down the Bimbo," came out Tuesday. To discuss the subject, the Duchess of Sussex invited reality TV star Paris Hilton to share her experiences with the term bimbo.
Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators

A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
