ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'Ex-Girlfriend' of Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Sues to Stay in EU

Yelena Kaminskas, the former girlfriend of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, is suing to stay in the European Union after she lost her Lithuanian residence permit this summer, an investigation has found. Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reported on Sunday that Kaminskas, née Shebunova, had her residence permit revoked...
Newsweek

Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate

Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.
Newsweek

Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
Newsweek

Putin Throwing Russians Into the 'Meat Grinder' in Desperate Bid to Win War

Russian President Vladimir Putin is throwing Russian men into the "meat grinder" in a desperate bid to win his war against Ukraine, according to an analyst. Putin declared a "partial mobilization" on September 21, with his conscription order supposedly targeting reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience."
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine

Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...
Newsweek

Internet Cheers Grocery Worker for Quitting to Become New Hire to Get Raise

A former grocery store employee shared how he managed to get a raise from his job just days after he quit in a viral post shared on the Reddit forum "Malicious Compliance." u/tpb772000 said in his post, which received more than 16,000 votes since it was published on Thursday, that he worked at a grocery store while he was in high school and was earning $10.50 per hour, but the company he worked for was offering a promotional salary for new hires of 11.25 per hour.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy