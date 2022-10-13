A former grocery store employee shared how he managed to get a raise from his job just days after he quit in a viral post shared on the Reddit forum "Malicious Compliance." u/tpb772000 said in his post, which received more than 16,000 votes since it was published on Thursday, that he worked at a grocery store while he was in high school and was earning $10.50 per hour, but the company he worked for was offering a promotional salary for new hires of 11.25 per hour.

1 DAY AGO