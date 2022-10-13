ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young boy plays on train tracks while dad chats on mobile phone

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

CCTV footage captures a young boy playing on live train tracks while his father speaks on a mobile phone beside him.

The shocking incident happened at Chestnut Grove level crossing in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire , where 70 trains pass each day at high speeds.

While the man chats on his phone - appearing oblivious to the danger - his child is seen standing on the train tracks and walking over the crossing.

Network Rail, with support from East Midlands Railway, is now running a campaign to highlight the dangers of dawdling on the train tracks.

