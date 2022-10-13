Read full article on original website
Netflix wants to be the next Stadia, just without the crashing and burning
Netflix really wants to get into the world of cloud gaming. As reported by Protocol, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, was on stage at TechCrunch’s Disrupt event on Tuesday. The executive, when discussing the company’s relatively recent venture into the world of gaming, said that not only does Netflix want to do more in mobile gaming, but with cloud gaming as well.
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
