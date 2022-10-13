Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Powerball jackpot over a half-billion for Wednesday’s drawing
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has topped a half-million, landing at $508 million. The cash option of the prize is an estimated $256.3 million, according to the Mass. State Lottery Commission. The Powerball drawing will be the 33rd one since the last jackpot on Aug....
Boy Scouts stranded in New Mexico forest rescued in airlift
GILA NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. (WHDH)– A group of Boy Scouts were airlifted out of a forest after being stranded there for three days. Heavy rains and high water caused the group to become trapped while on a hiking trip earlier this month. The New Mexico National Guard were quickly...
Sherborn Police officer reaches halfway point on walk across Mass. to raise awareness of first responder suicide
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sherborn Officer Doug Kingsley reached the halfway point Monday on his walk across Massachusetts to raise awareness of first responder suicide. Kingsley, who set off from Egremont on the New York border earlier this month, reached Uxbridge on Monday, marking the halfway point of his 219-mile journey. Kingsley was inspired to bring attention to the issue after someone he went to the police academy with died by suicide a year ago.
