NEW YORK, Oct 18(Reuters) - Impactive Capital continues to engage with WEX Inc (WEX.N) to bolster the payments company's fortunes, including using depressed valuations across the financial technology space to make beneficial acquisitions, the activist's managing partner said on Tuesday.
