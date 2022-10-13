Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
blackchronicle.com
‘Cold war narratives’: why Miami’s Cuban Americans remain staunch Republicans | US midterm elections 2022
It was a wet Tuesday morning in South Florida, and two males of their 80s had been deep into dialog and cafecito on the iconic Versailles Cuban Bakery in Miami. Born in Cuba and now retired, the pair – who would solely give their first names Manuel and Juan – have lived within the space for greater than 60 and 20 years, respectively. And when requested about their political stance, they shrink back from the Republican label lots of their neighbors proudly embrace and as a substitute merely describe themselves as deeply anti-communist.
brevardtimes.com
Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Florida and California
FORT MYERS, Florida – Two lucky ticket-holders in California and Florida will be celebrating the holiday season in style after matching all six numbers drawn in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing – the white balls 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
10NEWS
It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
Click10.com
Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again
HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
nowhabersham.com
Mother and son arrested in Florida, charged with burglarizing Sky Valley Post Office
A mother and son are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges tied to a recent break-in at the Sky Valley Post Office in Rabun County. Law enforcement arrested 46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland in Pinellas County, Florida, where they live. Surveillance video helped authorities identify...
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
