Hulu and Disney Plus award-winning show to end after three seasons

Hulu is set to end the award-winning children's TV show The Hardy Boys once it concludes its third season next year.

As reported by Variety , the mystery drama that stars Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy, follows the brothers and their father as they to disclose the truth about a menacing secret in their own town of Bridgeport. Pretty Little Liars actor Bailee Madison is set to join for the final season with filming already underway. This will consist of eight one-hour episodes, picking up from season two's cliffhanger.

The Hardy Boys season three will premiere sometime in 2023 on Hulu in the US alongside YTV and StackTV in Canada. Further networks will likely be announced in the coming months with Disney Plus most probable, considering the first two seasons appeared on the streaming platform internationally.

Developed by Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Production and first released in December 2020, the Hardy Boys has accumulated numerous awards, such as two Canadian Screen Awards and a Directors Guild of Canada Award. It also earned a nomination for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Adult series.

"From its inception, it’s been a joy to work with Lambur Productions, Hulu and YTV on ‘The Hardy Boys’ and introduce these iconic characters and gripping adventures to a new generation,” said Nelvana president Pam Westman (via Variety ).

"The exceptional cast and crew brought the revered Hardy Boys adventures to life, successfully engaged audiences around the world and garnered awards and critical acclaim. As this mystery comes to a close, we’re looking forward to providing fans with more mystery-solving action, surprising turn-of-events, and laughs in a wild final season."

T3 has reached out to Hulu for additional comment.

This isn't the first project to see an end from Hulu as of late. Last month it was revealed that the streamer had cancelled Maggie starring Rebecca Rittenhouse after only one season. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Netflix will end Firefly Lane starring Katherine Heigl is set to after only two seasons and the show debuting at number one on the streaming platform.

The Hardy Boys stars Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot, Jennifer Hslung, Keana Lyn, Riley O'Donnell, Bea Santos, Adam Swain and Anthony Lemke. The first two seasons can be watched on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus internationally now.