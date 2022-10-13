Read full article on original website
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? The Manchester United wonderkid named on the bench against Newcastle United
Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is on the bench today for the first time against Newcastle United – and fans are excited. United have a rich history of producing some of the most thrilling young talents in English football. The club have a long tradition of naming academy graduates in the line-up or on the bench for years, with the likes of David Beckham, Ravel Morrison and Marcus Rashford all turning out for the Red Devils over the years.
Alexia Putellas wins the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022
Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has lifted the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022, retaining her title as the best female footballer on the planet. Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022, making it two years in a row that she's been voted for the prize. This is just the fourth...
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United and Chelsea in race for Declan Rice
Rice has long been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs – with Manchester United (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab) also rumoured as potential destinations for the West Ham (opens in new tab) skipper. We check...
Liverpool report: Reds in talks with £100m wonderkid midfielder over move
Liverpool are looking to revamp their tired midfield, adding youth to the side in the form of one extraordinary transfer. Liverpool have opened talks over a move for a new midfielder – and his club could demand nine figures for his signature. The Reds have endured a rocky start...
Manchester United report: Sensational £113m bid made for Joao Felix, with the Atletico Madrid star wanting move
Manchester United have already made their move on Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, with the Portuguese forward having fallen out with Diego Simeone. Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid's wantaway star Joao Felix – and have already lodged a transfer bid. Felix became one of...
Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation
Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When...
BREAKING: Leeds United vs Arsenal suspended due to technology failure
Leeds United vs Arsenal has been suspended due to a technology failure at Elland Road. The match kicked off and was only underway for mere minutes before referee Chris Kavanagh drew proceedings to a close. The technology used to communicate with VAR at Stockley Park and with the officials at the ground was not working and is yet to be fixed.
Watch: Wantaway PSG star Kylian Mbappe BOOED in Paris as he arrives at Ballon d'Or 2022 presentation
Kylian Mbappe received a hostile reception in Paris as he entered the awards ceremony for the Ballon d'Or 2022 on Monday night. It is an open secret that Paris-born Mbappe is unhappy at PSG, and is keen to leave the club – with reports suggesting he will even go so far as to buy his way out of his contract in the French capital.
Watch: Liverpool vs Manchester City explodes into life – but should Phil Foden's goal have counted?
Liverpool vs Manchester City burst into life with a Phil Foden goal disallowed by VAR – but should it have counted?. Liverpool vs Manchester City was always going to be dramatic but Phil Foden hoped it wouldn't be quite so controversial. The Stockport Iniesta had a goal disallowed in...
Ballon d'Or favourite Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico
Karim Benzema was among the goals as Real Madrid (opens in new tab) went top of La Liga by beating Barcelona (opens in new tab) 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first Clasico of the season – a day before he's widely expected to win the Ballon d'Or. The...
Liverpool report: Reds ready to take on Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong fight
Liverpool haven't made a permanent midfield signing in two years – could they be about to poach one of their arch-rivals' top targets?. Liverpool (opens in new tab) are reportedly keen on a move for Barcelona (opens in new tab) midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who's long been linked with a switch to Manchester United (opens in new tab).
Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move
Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move. Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season. We...
Barcelona star Gavi scoops the Kopa Trophy 2022
Barcelona star Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy 2022 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award, named after the legendary Frenchman Raymond Kopa, is given to the best young player in Europe. Gavi has had a breakout season for the Catalan side and become Spain's youngest scorer. Thank you for...
Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona to win for multi-million dollar bet
Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona both to do him a favour this weekend. The Canadian rapper has made an incrediblte CA$833,333.85 bet – that's £537,000 or $600,000 – on Barcelona winning El Clasico against Real Madrid and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. If both results go his way, he'll rake in over £2.5 million.
Harry Maguire exclusive: "Jamie Vardy told me to take my boots to England in a black bin bag – I still don’t know if he was having me on"
The Manchester United defender reveals to FourFourTwo why his first international call up involved a bin bag full of his belongings. Turning up for your first day of work at a new job can be a daunting thing, and for a professional footballer it is no different. Just ask Harry...
Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold all voted in Ballon d'Or 2022 top 25
England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all found themselves high in the Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings. England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been voted in the Ballon d'Or 2022's top 25. Three Lions captain Kane was the highest English player on...
The oldest Ballon d'Or winners to lift the award for the first time
Who are the oldest Ballon d'Or winners ever? Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's duopoly over the award over the last 15 years – including their impressive haul on the wrong side of 30 – has slightly skewed that question. So instead, we've dug up the oldest Ballon d'Or...
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt 'sick' after crucial save in win over Leeds
The 23-year-old produced a series of vital stops as the Gunners stayed top of the Premier League with victory at Elland Road. Aaron Ramsdale took one for the team as Arsenal (opens in new tab) extended their Premier League lead with a 1-0 win away to Leeds (opens in new tab) on Sunday.
