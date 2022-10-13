Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is on the bench today for the first time against Newcastle United – and fans are excited. United have a rich history of producing some of the most thrilling young talents in English football. The club have a long tradition of naming academy graduates in the line-up or on the bench for years, with the likes of David Beckham, Ravel Morrison and Marcus Rashford all turning out for the Red Devils over the years.

2 DAYS AGO