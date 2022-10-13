Arizona landed a total of 10 players on official NBA 2022-23 season-opening rosters, including all three former Wildcats who went in the June NBA Draft. Rookies Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), Dalen Terry (Chicago) and Christian Koloko (Toronto) all made their teams' initial 15-player roster. But former UA guard Stanley Johnson at least temporarily is out of the NBA after Utah waived him on Friday while Solomon Hill has been out since he tore a hamstring last season, with Atlanta trading him to New York, which subsequently cut him last January.

