Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Lewis Hamilton looks on as his Denver Broncos team go down against the Los Angeles Chargers
Lewis Hamilton swapped starting grids for gridiron on Monday as he attended his first Denver Broncos game, watching on as his team went down 19-16 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier this year, the seven-time Formula One champion joined the Broncos' new ownership group, which is being spearheaded by the...
KTBS
NBA season preview: Golden State Warriors bid for back-to-back titles and LeBron James eyes scoring record as new year tips off
The Golden State Warriors are eying a second consecutive NBA title -- and the franchise's fifth since 2015 -- as the season tips off on Tuesday, bidding to cement its era-defining legacy with yet more success. The reigning champions face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their opening...
KTBS
Ten ex-Arizona Wildcats land on NBA season-opening rosters
Arizona landed a total of 10 players on official NBA 2022-23 season-opening rosters, including all three former Wildcats who went in the June NBA Draft. Rookies Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), Dalen Terry (Chicago) and Christian Koloko (Toronto) all made their teams' initial 15-player roster. But former UA guard Stanley Johnson at least temporarily is out of the NBA after Utah waived him on Friday while Solomon Hill has been out since he tore a hamstring last season, with Atlanta trading him to New York, which subsequently cut him last January.
Marcus Smart Reveals He Held Back From Hitting Joel Embiid After On-Court Scuffle: “I Could Have Cracked His Head Open But I Didn’t”
Marcus Smart revealed that he almost hit Joel Embiid during their on-court scuffle during the Celtics season opener against the 76ers.
Comments / 0