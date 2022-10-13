Showers and thunderstorms possible for NYC morning and evening rush hour on Thursday; flooding could occur

Read full article on original website
NYC weather forecast: Rain possible Monday, with sunny days, chilly nights for Staten Island this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The work week kicks off with a bit of wet weather on Monday afternoon, so keep an umbrella handy. Monday rolls in with a high of 67 degrees, but the rain could start coming down around 2 p.m. and possibly continue on into evening commute, with a nighttime low of 45 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
National gas prices falling, thanks to cheaper oil and lower demand
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cheaper oil and fewer drivers fueling up caused gas prices to drop across the country over the past week. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.88, which is 3 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but 20 cents more than it was a month ago and 57 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
Staten Island Expressway drivers continue to abuse HOV lane amid renewed calls for extension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local elected officials renew their push for an extension of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the Staten Island Expressway, borough residents continue to flout the rules and treat it as though it’s just another lane of traffic. Earlier this month, Borough President Vito...
New ParkNYC app lets drivers pay as they go
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City drivers can now pay for each individual parking session on their phone without pre-loading funds onto a mobile wallet. On Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched an updated version of ParkNYC app, which allows New York City drivers to pay their parking meter fares from their smartphone.
Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure
CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
‘He ran right into my arms’: Officer rescues dog from rush-hour traffic on Verrazzano Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Environmental Conservation Officer Shane Currey recently rescued a dog running through rush-hour traffic on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the afternoon rush hour. “He ran right into my arms. I grabbed him. He had his leash on, so I grabbed him by the leash. His back paws...
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor
Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
Rain pushes Yankees-Guardians Game 5 of ALDS to Tuesday (photos)
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx was postponed Monday night because of rain. The game will be made up Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m.
Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night
It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
Update: 3 injuries reported in crash on Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three injuries were reported in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue late in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was called at 9:37 a.m. and three people reportedly were injured, including one person who is...
NYPD: 3 hurt as dogs escape home and attack on Staten Island; residents describe a chaotic scene
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pack of dogs barged out of a home in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon and attacked and injured three people, including a 2-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, police said. Neighbors in the area described a chaotic scene and said the victims desperately attempted to...
HS football: No need to fear, ambulances are still at every Staten Island grid contest
Sometimes, when a high school football player gets injured, time is of the essence depending on how severe the injury is. Friends of Staten Island Football (FSIF) co-founder John Iasparro said that fact was the based behind the idea to have an ambulance stationed at every high school football game on Staten Island beginning over a decade ago.
Flu season 2022: CDC reports ‘high’ levels of flu activity in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While flu activity is relatively low overall, there are early increases happening in most of the United States — including New York City, according to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses...
10K ‘easier-to-use' COVID tests for visually impaired coming to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city will distribute 10,000 easier-to-read COVID-19 at-home test kits to visually-impaired New Yorkers. The at-home test kits — manufactured by Ellume and sent to New York City by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — utilize easier-to-use test components for those who are blind or have low vision and communicate with a user’s smartphone to give an electronic text readout of their result.
NYC loses WPIX-11 on Verizon Fios due to fee disagreement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — WPIX-11, which carries reruns of popular comedy shows, including “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “Two and a Half Men,” along with local news programming and “Yankees Nation,” is no longer available on Verizon Fios in the New York metropolitan area.
FDNY responds to fire in 3-story building in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded to a fire in Port Richmond Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:38 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson stated, to 42 Anderson Ave., to smoke on the second floor of a three-story private dwelling. The response was an all-hands with 12 units and 60...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 18, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Beers, 84, a St. Peter’s Boys H.S. graduate who had a long career as a home instructor with the NYC Board of Education and spent his retirement volunteering, died Oct. 15, 2022.
Shooting, home break-in on same day could spell serious prison time for Staten Island man, 38
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Annadale resident’s problems with the law started when he shot another man in the leg in Graniteville early one morning in the spring last year, prosecutors allege. Joseph Costabile dug himself into an even deeper legal hole later that afternoon when he illegally...
