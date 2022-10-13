Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
fox29.com
Video: Suspect fires into crowd on Philadelphia sidewalk, missing mom and infant
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for two men after a shooting on a crowded city sidewalk that miraculously left no one inured. The shooting happened back on Oct. 12 on the corner of 52nd and Arch streets. Surveillance video of the incidents shows two suspects approaching the corner where...
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Police attacked with bricks, bottles by suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes in Northern Liberties
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos on wheels took over a gas station in Northern Liberties this weekend as Philadelphia police say their officers became the targets. The attack began when police responded to a large gathering of dirt bikes and ATVs at a Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.
fox29.com
Arrests made after priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 64-year-old became the victim of a brazen carjacking on the streets of Kensington Sunday night, and now police say an investigation has led to arrests. The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.
fox29.com
Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
fox29.com
Philadelphia Controller's review of police spending details staffing issues, varying 911 response times
PHILADELPHIA - In a city struggling with violent crime, the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office has found that there are fewer police officers now than in recent years. "In total, we have over 640 fewer officers available for duty than we had 5 years ago," City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart explained in an interview with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
fox29.com
2 teens found shot dead next to vehicle in Pottstown double homicide, officials say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The deaths of two teenagers has sparked a homicide investigation in Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Police found the male teens while responding to nine calls of shots fired near Fourth and Johnson street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 18-year-old and 17-year-old were...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect who shot into car in Chinatown parking lot after crash sought by authorities
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect. According to police, the suspect fired a handgun several times into the windshield of an Infinity sedan in a parking lot located at 133 N 10th Street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
fox29.com
Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an...
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: US Marshals offering $5K cash reward in search for teenage murder suspect
PHILADELPHIA - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a teen wanted for murder in a deadly ambush shooting near a high school in September. According to the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Taskforce, a $5,000 cash reward...
fox29.com
Police release photo of suspected vehicle after man, 62, killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A driver is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, and now police say they have the vehicle on camera. The 62-year-old victim was crossing Verree Road near Rhawn Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle Friday night, according to police. Police say...
fox29.com
One year after shooting, 17-year-old thanks St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children staff that saved his life
PHILADELPHIA - After an emotional reunion at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Ivan Cuevas assured the doctor that saved his life that he did not go ziplining, as she requested. That’s on the short list of things the soon-to-be 18-year-old has to hold off on, for now. And, one...
fox29.com
Police: 200 cars cause havoc at Willow Grove mall pop-up rally, 3 injured in 'severe' crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - In what proved to be yet another dangerous event, hundreds of cars convened at Willow Grove Park Mall for an unauthorized pop-up car rally this weekend. Police say 150-200 cars drove recklessly, revved engines and skid tires as the rally unfolded in the mall's parking lot around 12:34 a.m. Sunday.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
fox29.com
Incomplete patchwork on large sinkhole poses as a hazard for Wissinoming residents
PHILADELPHIA - An incomplete patchwork job on a large sinkhole in Wissinoming has residents in the area frustrated that the city hasn't taken care of it yet. The sinkhole, which is currently covered with wood planks and sawhorse signs, has been posing as a hazard on the 4200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue since June. Residents say the hole is an eyesore and a traffic hazard, and they're working to figure out when it will be fixed.
fox29.com
South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later. Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and a "Slingshot" three-wheeled motorcycle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.
fox29.com
Police: Threat prompts evacuation at Coatesville Area Senior High School
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with the Coatesville Area School District say the Senior High School was evacuated after the safety of its students and staff were at risk following a threat that was made on Monday. Just after 8:30 a.m., officials with the district say they received a message indicating...
Comments / 0