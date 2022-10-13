PHILADELPHIA - An incomplete patchwork job on a large sinkhole in Wissinoming has residents in the area frustrated that the city hasn't taken care of it yet. The sinkhole, which is currently covered with wood planks and sawhorse signs, has been posing as a hazard on the 4200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue since June. Residents say the hole is an eyesore and a traffic hazard, and they're working to figure out when it will be fixed.

