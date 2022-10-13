ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Controller's review of police spending details staffing issues, varying 911 response times

PHILADELPHIA - In a city struggling with violent crime, the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office has found that there are fewer police officers now than in recent years. "In total, we have over 640 fewer officers available for duty than we had 5 years ago," City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart explained in an interview with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room

NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
NEWARK, DE
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
COATESVILLE, PA
Incomplete patchwork on large sinkhole poses as a hazard for Wissinoming residents

PHILADELPHIA - An incomplete patchwork job on a large sinkhole in Wissinoming has residents in the area frustrated that the city hasn't taken care of it yet. The sinkhole, which is currently covered with wood planks and sawhorse signs, has been posing as a hazard on the 4200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue since June. Residents say the hole is an eyesore and a traffic hazard, and they're working to figure out when it will be fixed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later. Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and a "Slingshot" three-wheeled motorcycle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.

