Louise (Folland) McCune, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice, Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, August 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Christopher and Imore (Floyd) Folland. She attended school at the Henry Ford Greenfield Village Edison Institute from 1937 – 1946 when she moved to Lima, Ohio, when her father obtained a Lincoln Mercury dealership. She graduated from Lima Central High and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” McCune. They graduated in June 1953 and were married 63 years. Louise taught school for thirty years, first grade for one year in Maumee, Ohio and 29 years teaching health, swimming and gym at Butler Jr. High, Intermediate School and Butler Senior High School, advising Cheerleaders, Sequinettes and Aquaettes at various times. After retirement, Louise and Dick spent their winters at ORA in Melbourne Beach where they had many friends, including Steve and Karen Ruda, Dennis and Nancy Ruda and Bill and Anne Clapp. Louise loved to make her annual camping trip to the shores of Lake Michigan in the summer. Louise is survived by sons, R. Michael (Heidi Belden) McCune, Judge Timothy (Patty) McCune and William (Sue) McCune, one daughter, Patti (Steve) Grogan. Grandchildren Michael and Evan McCune, Katie and Brook Belden, Matthew (Alexandra) McCune, Brett (Katie) Grogan, Carl Patrick McCune Grogan, Zachary McCune, Nathan McCune, Tyler (Nicole) Reiff, Kayla Reiff and her son Owen. Great grandchildren, Benjamin McCune and Sophia McCune. Brothers, Robert Folland and William (Linda) Folland and cousin, Carol Menzi. Numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Louise was predeceased by her parents, husband Richard, sisters, Melva Folland and Helen Folland, brother, Jackson Folland. Any memorial donations should be made to the Butler Public Library, 218 N. McKean Street, Butler, PA 16001 or The Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation Weekend Backpack Program, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO