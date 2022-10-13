Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
butlerradio.com
Butler GT Elementary Wrestling sign-ups the next two Thursday’s
Butler Golden Tornado Youth Wrestling Registration will be held the next two Thursday’s (Oct 20th & 27th) from 6-8pm at the Legacy Wrestling Building at 232 E. North Street in Butler. (It is the old K of C). This is open to boys and girls in grades 1-through-6. More information is available at the Butler G.T. Wrestling Facebook page, or by emailing head coach Scott Stoner at gtwcoach@gmail.com.
butlerradio.com
Local Children Named Winners Of Fire Poster Contest
Several local children were named winners of Butler Township’s annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest. Commissioner Jim Lokhaiser Jr presented trophies to six winners in kindergarten through fifth grade during a Butler Township meeting on Monday night. 18 total students submitted an entry this year. The school with the highest...
butlerradio.com
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
butlerradio.com
Frank R. Springer
Frank R. Springer, 81, of Butler, PA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, under the care of Butler VA Community Living Center. Born May 18, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Springer and the late Maria (Rossi) Cunningham. Frank served his country honorably...
butlerradio.com
DCNR: Butler Now In Peak Fall Foliage
Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources say the Butler area is seeing peak foliage. According to the latest update from the DCNR, Butler County will see the best color of their fall leaves this week. Park leaders in Mercer County are also reporting a “color explosion” over...
butlerradio.com
Louise (Folland) McCune
Louise (Folland) McCune, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice, Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, August 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Christopher and Imore (Floyd) Folland. She attended school at the Henry Ford Greenfield Village Edison Institute from 1937 – 1946 when she moved to Lima, Ohio, when her father obtained a Lincoln Mercury dealership. She graduated from Lima Central High and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” McCune. They graduated in June 1953 and were married 63 years. Louise taught school for thirty years, first grade for one year in Maumee, Ohio and 29 years teaching health, swimming and gym at Butler Jr. High, Intermediate School and Butler Senior High School, advising Cheerleaders, Sequinettes and Aquaettes at various times. After retirement, Louise and Dick spent their winters at ORA in Melbourne Beach where they had many friends, including Steve and Karen Ruda, Dennis and Nancy Ruda and Bill and Anne Clapp. Louise loved to make her annual camping trip to the shores of Lake Michigan in the summer. Louise is survived by sons, R. Michael (Heidi Belden) McCune, Judge Timothy (Patty) McCune and William (Sue) McCune, one daughter, Patti (Steve) Grogan. Grandchildren Michael and Evan McCune, Katie and Brook Belden, Matthew (Alexandra) McCune, Brett (Katie) Grogan, Carl Patrick McCune Grogan, Zachary McCune, Nathan McCune, Tyler (Nicole) Reiff, Kayla Reiff and her son Owen. Great grandchildren, Benjamin McCune and Sophia McCune. Brothers, Robert Folland and William (Linda) Folland and cousin, Carol Menzi. Numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Louise was predeceased by her parents, husband Richard, sisters, Melva Folland and Helen Folland, brother, Jackson Folland. Any memorial donations should be made to the Butler Public Library, 218 N. McKean Street, Butler, PA 16001 or The Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation Weekend Backpack Program, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Freeport High School To Undergo Renovations
The Freeport Area School District is planning renovations to their high school. According to our news partners at WPXI, Freeport is borrowing $3 million for a number of projects at the high school. That includes electrical work, replacing a boiler, and asbestos removal among other jobs. The work could begin...
butlerradio.com
Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family
A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park
Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
butlerradio.com
Butler County Chamber of Commerce to Host Community Champion Luncheon
A Community Champion luncheon to honor the Butler Health System will take place tomorrow. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Concordia at Cabot Haven 1 Dining Room. Butler Health System is being honored by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce for their service...
butlerradio.com
Fetterman Stopping In Butler
The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
butlerradio.com
Patricia Ann “Patty Ann” Johnston
Patricia Ann “Patty Ann” Johnston, 80, of Fenelton, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 21, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond Fetsko and the late Leona Hoffman Frankos. Patty Ann graduated from Evans City High School. She worked...
butlerradio.com
Norma Jean (Logan) Vensel
Norma Jean (Logan) Vensel, 89, of Butler, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born March 10, 1933, in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Doretha Mae (Means) Logan. Norma Jean was a graduate of...
butlerradio.com
Dolores I. Fallecker
Dolores I. Fallecker passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Parker Personal Care Home, in Parker, PA. Born on Saturday, March 21, 1931 in Butler, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Earl Zang. She was the oldest of their 10 children. Dolores was married on November...
butlerradio.com
Peters Rd. Undergoing Construction In Cranberry Twp.
A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township. Peters Road will be undergoing waterline construction at various times this week. The work will be happening in between Lee Drive and Burke Road. Township officials say to expect delays.
butlerradio.com
Voter Registration Deadline Next Monday
There is now less than one week to register to vote. The deadline is next Monday, October 24th. In order to vote you must be over 18 years old; a resident of Pennsylvania and living in your voting district for at least 30 days. You can register online via the...
butlerradio.com
AHN Holding Free Cancer Screening
Free cancer screenings will be coming to area hospitals in the upcoming weeks. Allegheny Health Network will be offering free cancer screenings at Grove City Hospital next month on November 12th. The screenings will be available for many types of cancer according to AHN officials. The screenings include breast cancer...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Tick Down
Local COVID hospitalizations went down slightly over the past week. As of Monday morning, officials at Butler Memorial Hospital say they were treating 15 patients for the coronavirus, with two in the ICU. That’s down two patients compared to last week. Meanwhile, over the past five weeks statewide hospitalizations...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Butler Township Crash
A local resident is recovering following an accident that occurred last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 36-year-old Seph Schlobohm of Butler was driving on Route 422 near North Duffy Road last Thursday just before 9 a.m. Schlobohm allegedly lost control, struck a hillside, and overturned. Schlobohm...
Comments / 0