MATCHDAY: Roma can leapfrog Lazio; Villarreal hosts Osasuna
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. José Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to leapfrog city rival Lazio with a third straight win in Serie A when it plays bottom club Sampdoria. A victory would see Roma move into the top four, four points below leader Napoli. Sampdoria has lost six of its nine matches in the Italian league but drew at Bologna last weekend. Also, Fiorentina visits fellow struggler Lecce with both teams hovering close to the relegation zone.
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona...
Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.
ATP World Tour European Open Results
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Tuesday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Constant Lestienne, France, def. Jesper de Jong, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4. Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4). Yoshihito Nishioka (8), Japan, def. Luca van Assche, France, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6...
WTA Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole Results
ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-2. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Viktoriya Tomova (10), Bulgaria, def. Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4. Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Harmony Tan, France,...
ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
WTA Race Standings
1. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4330. 2. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4301. 3. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 3896. 4. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3655. 5. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3581. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
