EXCLUSIVE: Paul Calderón (Pulp Fiction, Bosch) has joined the cast of the Marvel Studios Disney+ series Ironheart in an undisclosed role, Deadline has learned. Marvel reps declined to comment. The 6-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Shakira Barrera, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian...

23 MINUTES AGO