Three SEC Games South Carolina Fans Should Watch

South Carolina is on their bye week this weekend, but that doesn't mean fans should stop watching college football.

Sometimes the best way to understand your team is to watch others. Fans who immerse themselves in the entire college football landscape are more practical and realistic in their expectations, making for a more enjoyable experience.

South Carolina fans have an excellent opportunity for a stress-free Saturday full of learning. The Gamecocks are on their bye, but several critical in-conference matchups affect their schedule moving forward.

The upcoming slate forecasts as the best Saturday to date, and there is action from dawn to dusk. Teams are jockeying for bowl eligibility , conference standings, and rivalries. We narrowed it down to three SEC games that every Gamecock fan must pay attention to.

Alabama @ Tennessee, 3:30 PM on CBS

Tennessee has reached new program highs; for the first time since quarterback Peyton Manning donned orange and white, they are legitimate contenders in the SEC East.

Head coach Josh Heupel has the rebuild well ahead of schedule , and a win over Alabama would cement the return of Volunteer football. However, the Crimson Tide will have something to say about that; they are on a revenge tour after losing in the national championship last season.

The Gamecocks travel to Knoxville later this year to take on one of the best offenses in college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban and company will put together a solid plan to limit Tennessee's passing attack, and South Carolina should have their notepad out.

Vanderbilt @ Georgia, 3:30 PM on SEC Network

Vanderbilt has been a quiet surprise this season, racing to a 3-3 start behind the dynamic arm of freshman quarterback AJ Swann. The Commodores competed with Ole Miss, indicating that the record isn't misleading.

Georgia already embarrassed South Carolina this season, but the Gamecocks haven't faced Vanderbilt. The two square off in week nine, when South Carolina travels to Nashville, Tennessee.

South Carolina should open as favorites, but the Commodores are a legitimate football team that can play with anyone. Their performance against Georgia will be telling, as a solid showing may mount momentum.

Mississippi State @ Kentucky, 7:30 PM on SEC Network

This matchup serves as a retrospect for South Carolina. They already bested Kentucky under the lights in Kroger Field, and Mississippi State will attempt to do the same on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have compiled an impressive season; quarterback Will Rogers is playing his best football, leading the SEC in all major passing statistical categories. If Kentucky manages to walk away with a win, it underscores how impressive South Carolina's victory was.

The Wildcats return star quarterback Will Levis, so the game should be different. However, there's reason to think South Carolina would have walked away with the win even with Levis out there. They took away passing concepts that had nothing to do with quarterback execution ; if Mississippi State fails, it elevates South Carolina to a higher standing.

