New Jersey State

NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America

We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars

PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
PATERSON, NJ
Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?

Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time

Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
10 Famous New Jersey Actors We Want to See at Netflix Studios

If Netflix Studios comes to the Jersey Shore, we'd love to see these actors around. Last week, I told you that Netflix is getting closer to winning the bid for Fort Monmouth studios. As of right now, they are currently the highest bidders, but there is still no update on whether or not the bid has been approved. As a refresher, they're bidding against real estate and architectural development companies.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

