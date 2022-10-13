ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ’s First Widespread Frost of the Season Expected Tuesday Night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NJ Stink Bug Home Invasion is Now Underway

As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
Rio Grande, NJ, Firefighter Surprised By Snake — and it Bites

Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL."
A Record High Number of Organs Transplanted in NJ in September

NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
By the numbers: Work-from-home surge transforms NJ economy

TRENTON – Close to 1 million New Jerseyans a day worked from home in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates from its American Community Survey that underscore the massive changes brought on by the pandemic. Working from home had become gradually more popular in the state throughout the 2010s,...
NJ Braces For New COVID Variant That Evades Most Vaccines

New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
What Recession? A Look at How Much NJ Has Collected From its Major Taxes

TRENTON – Though there are concerns that a recession has begun or is looming, there still aren’t signs of an economic contraction in New Jersey revenue collections. The state Department of the Treasury announced Monday that September revenues were nearly 12% higher than the same month a year earlier. Collections for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are 14% ahead of last year, an increase of more than $1 billion.
Saudi-funded LIV Golf Could Get Banned from NJ, Trump’s Course

TRENTON – State lawmakers have taken a first step toward blocking the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league from ever holding another event in New Jersey, as it did this July at former President Donald Trump’s club in Bedminster. The renegade golf league that is upending the long-dominant PGA Tour...
Weeks Before Big Election, This is What NJ Voters Worry About Most

Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
