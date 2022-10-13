Read full article on original website
NJ’s First Widespread Frost of the Season Expected Tuesday Night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Powerball Jackpot in NJ Hits Half-billion Dollars: What To Do If You Win
With the Powerball jackpot growing to an annuity value of over a half billion dollars, what do you do when you win?. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 and has gone 32 drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday night's numbers were: 19, 30, 36, 46, and 60. The...
NJ Stink Bug Home Invasion is Now Underway
As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
Rio Grande, NJ, Firefighter Surprised By Snake — and it Bites
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL."
What saying the F-bomb apparently means to some kids in NJ schools
When you think of the F-bomb, one thing comes to mind. It's something you say to someone who really pissed you off. And in New Jersey, it's often said with additional explicit language can only be driven by that Jersey rage we get when someone rubs us the wrong way.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Legionnaires’ Disease Bacteria Found in Trenton, NJ, Drinking Water
TRENTON — The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been detected in the water of homes in several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works and state officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves. Five cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death, have been reported in Hamilton...
A Record High Number of Organs Transplanted in NJ in September
NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
By the numbers: Work-from-home surge transforms NJ economy
TRENTON – Close to 1 million New Jerseyans a day worked from home in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates from its American Community Survey that underscore the massive changes brought on by the pandemic. Working from home had become gradually more popular in the state throughout the 2010s,...
NJ Braces For New COVID Variant That Evades Most Vaccines
New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
Group Attacks Philadelphia Cops With Bricks After Dirt Bike Stolen From NJ
Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night. Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
NJ’s ‘Yacht Rock Killer’ Charged in 4th Murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges in a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
What Recession? A Look at How Much NJ Has Collected From its Major Taxes
TRENTON – Though there are concerns that a recession has begun or is looming, there still aren’t signs of an economic contraction in New Jersey revenue collections. The state Department of the Treasury announced Monday that September revenues were nearly 12% higher than the same month a year earlier. Collections for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are 14% ahead of last year, an increase of more than $1 billion.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Searching For Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
Woman Killed By Driver in Lakewood, NJ, Church Parking Lot
LAKEWOOD — A church community is mourning the death of a member killed Saturday morning when a man making a K-turn in the parking lot mistakenly went forward instead of in reverse. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, was sitting on a curb when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan...
NJ Pandemic Gym Owner Must Use Ignition Device After DWI Charge Dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
Saudi-funded LIV Golf Could Get Banned from NJ, Trump’s Course
TRENTON – State lawmakers have taken a first step toward blocking the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league from ever holding another event in New Jersey, as it did this July at former President Donald Trump’s club in Bedminster. The renegade golf league that is upending the long-dominant PGA Tour...
New Concealed-carry Gun Limits for NJ Advance, Despite Concerns
TRENTON – Despite concerns about whether the bill will hold up in court, an Assembly panel advanced legislation Monday that would create new rules limiting the concealed carrying of guns, after a Supreme Court decision wiped out the rationale that has made carry permits scarce in New Jersey. The...
Weeks Before Big Election, This is What NJ Voters Worry About Most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
