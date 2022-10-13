Read full article on original website
United Airlines reaps $942 million profit on strong summer
United Airlines earned $942 million in the third quarter as vacationers paid higher fares and packed planes over the summer, and the airline offered an upbeat forecast of late-year earnings. United said Tuesday that concern about inflation and the economy does not seem to be discouraging people from buying airline...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks are rising again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 391 points, or...
