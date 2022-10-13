Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bicentennial Quilt Returns Home to be on Permanent Display
(MISSOURINET) – A quilt designed to celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday is returning home to be on permanent display. Matt Pike has more….
northwestmoinfo.com
New U.S. Drought Monitor Information Shows Drought Conditions have Worsened in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – New U.S. Drought Monitor information shows drought conditions have worsened in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Forecast to Last Well into Winter, Helping & Hurting Harvest
(Radio Iowa) Harvest season is underway in Iowa with drought conditions ranging from severe to extreme — and forecasts show those conditions will likely continue well into winter. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the U-S-D-A’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are a few benefits to the dry weather, like how the tractors aren’t getting mired in mud.
northwestmoinfo.com
Community Invited to Discuss Upcoming Intersection Project in St. Joseph
Plans are underway for an intersection improvement project at Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U in St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Hosea Elementary School at 6401 Gordon Avenue in St. Joseph.
northwestmoinfo.com
Some ADHD Medications Could be in Short Supply for Missouri Patients
(MISSOURINET) – A rise in mental health disorder diagnoses during the pandemic and supply chain problems have caused a shortage of some attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder drugs. Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal tells Missourinet that his pharmacy has been dealing with a shortage for a while. He says his pharmacy team will often change the type of Adderall for the customer based on what’s available.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Worker Accused of Helping Several Relatives and Friends get Unemployment Insurance Aid When They Should Not Have
(MISSOURINET) – A state employee is accused of helping several relatives and friends get unemployment insurance aid in 2020 when they should not have. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
northwestmoinfo.com
Report Suggest $900M in ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
(Radio Iowa) A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. “That means that on average one in...
northwestmoinfo.com
CVO Supervisor Johnson Announces Retirement from Missouri State Highway Patrol
CVO Supervisor Gerald Johnson. Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ST. JOSEPH, MO- Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Jerry Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol in 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post...
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson Says Missouri Must Do More to Support Teachers
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Reynolds and DeJear Meet in Only Debate of 2022 Campaign for Governor
(Radio Iowa) Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes, abortion and carbon pipelines during their debate last night on Iowa P-B-S. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Mercer County Leads to Three Arrests
MERCER COUNTY, MO – An investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office into a stolen vehicle in September has resulted in two St. Joseph residents charged with the theft of two vehicles and a Princeton woman with drug charges. A probable cause affidavit issued by the Sheriff’s Office...
northwestmoinfo.com
UI and ISU Presidents Say Hiking Pell Grants a Long-term Solution to Easing Student Debt
(Radio Iowa) The federal website where some current and former students may apply for college loan forgiveness launched Friday night — and University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says for several weeks the university’s financial aid office has been fielding calls from students making preparations. “Trying to figure...
northwestmoinfo.com
