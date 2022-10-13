Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Ray County Crash Monday Evening
An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:04 Monday evening on westbound Highway 10 at Oak Street, as 56-year-old Ronald J. Lambert was stopped in traffic to turn. Troopers say a second westbound vehicle...
kttn.com
One injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 169 south of Grant City
An Albany resident was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on Monday morning five miles south of Grant City. Twenty-three-year-old Sebastian Sweat received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to his residence, then transported by ambulance to Mosiac Medical Center in Albany. The van was southbound...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Driver Injured in Monday Morning Accident
WORTH COUNTY, MO – An Albany driver was hurt in an accident Monday morning south of Grant City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 23-year old Sebastian Sweat was driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 169 and attempted to make a turn on Route M. He failed to negotiate the turn, went off the corner of the intersection, went down an embankment, and struck a ditch.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
Missouri man injured after van travels down embankment
WORTH COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sebastian G. Sweat, 23, Albany, was southbound on U.S. 169 five miles south of Grant City. The driver attempted...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
KCTV 5
Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Truman Road led to critical injuries according to Kansas City Missouri Police. KCPD said a black and red Chrysler Sebring was heading southbound on I-435 in the second lane of travel. Police said the Chrysler changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and flipped over multiple times.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Mercer County Leads to Three Arrests
MERCER COUNTY, MO – An investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office into a stolen vehicle in September has resulted in two St. Joseph residents charged with the theft of two vehicles and a Princeton woman with drug charges. A probable cause affidavit issued by the Sheriff’s Office...
Man fleeing police at over 100 mph charged in crash that killed 2 people in KCMO
A man is charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash in downtown KCMO. Jose Angel Vega, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, for the incident that happened on Oct. 2.
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
northwestmoinfo.com
Community Invited to Discuss Upcoming Intersection Project in St. Joseph
Plans are underway for an intersection improvement project at Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U in St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Hosea Elementary School at 6401 Gordon Avenue in St. Joseph.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hatfield Resident Charged in Vehicle Theft
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Hatfield man was charged in Harrison County with stealing a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s affidavit says officers responded to a call on Thursday that 37-year old Benjamin Johnson had taken his father’s vehicle without permission.
