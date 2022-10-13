WORTH COUNTY, MO – An Albany driver was hurt in an accident Monday morning south of Grant City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 23-year old Sebastian Sweat was driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 169 and attempted to make a turn on Route M. He failed to negotiate the turn, went off the corner of the intersection, went down an embankment, and struck a ditch.

GRANT CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO