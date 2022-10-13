Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during argument, wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18. Police said the shooting, which happened near 52nd and Hampton around 10:15 a.m., was the result of an argument. The 32-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting at Extended Stay hotel; 2 arrested
Waukesha police arrested two women after a shooting at the Extended Stay on Monday night, Oct. 17. Both suspects are from Texas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting at Extended Stay near Bluemound
Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night for a shooting. Police confirmed this was NOT an active shooter incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 Milwaukee fires, 4 crashes in 3 days for MFD
MILWAUKEE - It was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee Fire Department, responding to eight fires and four crashes Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16. Two of the incidents were fatal. MFD said on social media on Sunday evening, they responded to a fire at a home near 6th and Chambers....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
9th and Concordia house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 9th and Concordia in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Officials are still working to determine the cause. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting on 24th Avenue: Police seek help from public
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a fatal shooting on 24th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 13. Officials say around 2 a.m. last Thursday, Carl Vines of Kenosha, was found near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt with multiple gunshot wounds. Vines later died from his injuries at a hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting outside school: Teen accused, shot with his own gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teenager has been charged as an adult for a shooting incident at James Madison High School that left him injured last Monday, Oct. 10. The accused is Jamaree Kelly, 17, and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021
MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha carjacking, chase, crash: Text message leads to arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police chase in Waukesha led to a crash. Now, police say a text message helped them make an arrest. Police say an attempted robbery and carjacking in Waukesha happened on Wednesday night, Oct.12. A gas station's surveillance camera on W. Sunset Drive caught it all on video.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buy tickets now for David Seebach's Illusions in the Night
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Pulling off a magic show is no easy task, but Milwaukee’s own David Seebach has been doing it for more than 50 years! Brian Kramp is at Sunset Playhouse with the illusionist preparing for this weekend’s ‘Illusions in the Night' shows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to focus on events after parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state hoped to wrap up their case today, however, due to interruptions from Brooks, there is more testimony expected. The state has taken the jury...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beyond Monet exhibit opens Oct. 20 at Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center for a limited engagement beginning Oct. 20. The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond...
