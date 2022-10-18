Oceana Trick-or-Treat times announced

UPDATE: OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Trick-or-Treat times for the City of Oceana have been announced following a meeting of the city council on Thursday.

Per a follow-up announcement from the City of Oceana, it has been revealed that trick-or-treat festivities will take place in the town the day of Halloween, Monday, October 31, between the hours of 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest time of year is upon us, and residents throughout the Mountain State are making preparations to celebrate accordingly.

With many areas throughout Southern West Virginia having already established dates and times for 2022 Trick-or-Treat festivities – Raleigh, Boone, and Fayette County among them – questions remain as to exactly when kids can expect to take to the streets of Oceana on the hunt for sweet treats.

Answers do appear to be on the horizon, however, as a Wednesday evening notice from Oceana City Hall confirms that a date and time for Trick-or Treating will be established during and announced following Thursday’s meeting of the Oceana City Council.

“Trick-or-treating date/time will be determined at the council meeting this Thursday, read the release. “We will post it after council approval.”

LOOTPRESS will provide updated information regarding anticipated Trick-or-Treat times in Oceana area as it becomes available.

