ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana, WV

Oceana Trick-or-Treat times announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbzGI_0iXDDcs800

UPDATE: OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Trick-or-Treat times for the City of Oceana have been announced following a meeting of the city council on Thursday.

Per a follow-up announcement from the City of Oceana, it has been revealed that trick-or-treat festivities will take place in the town the day of Halloween, Monday, October 31, between the hours of 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

___________________________________________

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest time of year is upon us, and residents throughout the Mountain State are making preparations to celebrate accordingly.

With many areas throughout Southern West Virginia having already established dates and times for 2022 Trick-or-Treat festivities – Raleigh, Boone, and Fayette County among them – questions remain as to exactly when kids can expect to take to the streets of Oceana on the hunt for sweet treats.

Answers do appear to be on the horizon, however, as a Wednesday evening notice from Oceana City Hall confirms that a date and time for Trick-or Treating will be established during and announced following Thursday’s meeting of the Oceana City Council.

“Trick-or-treating date/time will be determined at the council meeting this Thursday, read the release. “We will post it after council approval.”

LOOTPRESS will provide updated information regarding anticipated Trick-or-Treat times in Oceana area as it becomes available.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Wyoming County can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

City of Bluefield invites community to be apart of this years Christmas festivities

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community, businesses, and media are invited to attend the upcoming West Virginia’s Christmas City 2022 Town Hall meeting. The City of Bluefield is asking for citizens and businesses to be involved with the event and looking for ideas and volunteers. “We will discuss the Firemen’s Christmas Parade, the Holiday of Lights, and the Downtown Christmas Festival. Toge er we can make Bluefield the greatest city in America.”
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

WV wild boar firearms season to open Oct. 22

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The first segment of West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season will take place from Oct. 22-29 in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. “Wild boars are dependent on hard mast crops and white oak and chestnut oak are the main hard mast crops available in the boar counties this year,” said Colin Carpenter, project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Boars will take advantage of these food sources, so hunters would be wise to begin their search for boar signs in stands of white oak.”
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Hinton News

Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike

Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details

(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Hinton Railroad Days in Full Swing

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -Today kicked off the start of the annual four-day Railroad Days festival in Hinton. After a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has returned in full force. Hinton mayor Jack Scott and a host of other event staff were at the Hinton train station ready to greet and hand out festival brochures to the estimated 1,000 passengers on the Autumn Colors Express.
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Pineville Autumn Fest events schedule announced

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Pineville has announced the events schedule for the town’s Autumn Fest event this Saturday. From costume and pumpkin contests to food trucks, vendors, trick or treating, and cornhole, the evening is sure to feature something for everyone!. Fireworks will be held...
PINEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Summers County to receive $2.4 million to expand broadband services

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Amendment 2 remains as polarizing an issue as ever as Raleigh County ‘Meets the Candidates’

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Candidates gathered bright and early Thursday morning at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, affording residents of Raleigh County the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the political field ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The event, presented by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and aired...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Special review underway of Logan County school system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Logan County school system is under special review from the state Department of Education. A statement from the state Department of Education to MetroNews Thursday said the review began on Sept. 15 when a team from the department’s Office of Support and Accountability arrived unannounced at several Logan County schools and the system’s central office.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Galleria Shoppers Can Eat More Chik’in for Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV — (WVNS)– Fast-food lovers who want to “eat more Chik’in” for Thanksgiving got good news when the owner of Chick-fil-A at Galleria Plaza, Richard Jarrell, announced on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, that the store could re-open as early as the first week of November.
BECKLEY, WV
matadornetwork.com

Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour

Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Traffic alert: Extended lane closures in Charleston, detour in place

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A number of lane closures went into effect Tuesday in the Charleston area. Reports from the City of Charleston indicate that all lanes of Virginia Street, between Gorshorn and Court, will remain closed off to traffic from Tuesday, October 18 to Monday, October 24. These...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy