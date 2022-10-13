Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
The cheaper over-the-counter aids are for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — a market of tens of millions of people, many of whom have until now been priced out because prescription devices can cost thousands of dollars. (Phil Galewitz, 10/18 ) Medicare can pay for some dental...
khn.org
Say What? Hearing Aids Available Over-the-Counter for as Low as $199, and Without a Prescription
Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
khn.org
House Resolution Aims To Reaffirm FDA’s Oversight On Abortion Pill Access
The resolution also emphasizes the authority of the U.S. attorney general to take action against any state that enacts a law that limits a patient’s ability to use such products, The Hill reports. House Democrats on Monday introduced a resolution to reaffirm the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authority...
khn.org
White House Worries New Variants Could Beat Evusheld Preventive Drug
Stat reports on Biden administration health officials' concerns that AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody drug that's become essential for immunocompromised Americans, could be bypassed by emerging variants. Meanwhile, the covid czar urges seniors to get new boosters. Biden health officials are bracing for the prospect that the country’s sole...
khn.org
Risk Of Legal Pathway For Red States To Defund Planned Parenthood
A pending Supreme Court case by the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County could have serious repercussions for Planned Parenthood's financial future. Other news about abortion includes providers working around bans, its impact on elections, and more. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home...
khn.org
As Monkeypox Cases Fall, Scientists Probe How It Spreads
The outbreak is slowing, although some experts express concern that it may still become a widespread problem. Separately, rising flu activity is reported ahead of usual patterns, with southeast and south-central states having the highest levels. NPR: Research Hints At Why Monkeypox Cases Could Keep Falling In The U.S. Health...
khn.org
Biden Orders HHS To Report Plans On Lowering Drug Prices
The order released Friday calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to report plans for lowering costs for people on Medicaid and Medicare, plus boosting access to new drugs. Also: mental coverage under Medicare, pregnancy drug Makena, Roche's Alzheimer's drug and more. President Biden is calling for new...
khn.org
Covid BQ.1 Variant Rising: Now Constitutes 10% Of US Cases
Subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 derived from omicron covid variant BA.5, and news outlets cover the rise of them across the country and worries that they may create a surge in cases this winter. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on the "highs and lows" of the Trump administration's covid response. The...
khn.org
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
khn.org
Hearing Aids Can Now Be Purchased Without First Seeing A Doctor
Following clearance from the FDA, over-the-counter aids can be purchased by adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — a market of tens of millions of people, many of whom have until now avoided getting help because devices were so expensive. The government on Monday will begin allowing pharmacies...
khn.org
Campaigning Ramps Up as South Dakota Voters Decide on Medicaid Expansion
CUSTER, S.D. — A silver minivan decorated with a large sticker reading “Love Your Neighbor Tour” recently circumnavigated South Dakota. Catholic nuns, Protestant pastors, a synagogue president, and a Muslim nonprofit professional were among the interfaith leaders who packed into the rented six-seater or caravanned behind. The...
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda
khn.org
Worry Of Faulty Bottle Seals Prompts Abbott Baby Formula Recall
The recall is relatively small, CBS News notes, and is not likely to cause the same kind of supply chain issues that led to national baby formula shortages. Salmonella risks in poultry, food superbugs from grocery store antibiotic use, youth mental health, and more are also in the news. Abbott...
khn.org
Trump White House Interfered With CDC Covid Reports, House Panel Finds
Routine "bullying" and job threats by Trump administration officials led to changes in pandemic-related public health guidance to suit the White House's political message on issues like masking and travel bans, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials told the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis. The Trump administration...
khn.org
Uterine Cancer Risk Linked To Frequent Hair Straightener Use: Study
Researchers in an 11-year study found the odds of developing uterine cancer were more than two and a half times higher among study participants who had used hair straightening products more than four times the previous year. While still rare, uterine cancer is on the rise in the U.S., particularly among Black women.
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile,...
Marco Rubio Reneges on Parkland Promise to Raise Age Limit to Buy AR-15s
On the election debate stage Tuesday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) turned his back on a promise he made to Floridians after the tragic Parkland school mass shooting four years ago: to raise the age limit on AR-15 rifle purchases from 18 to 21.The proposed enhanced restriction would be an attempt to make it more difficult for young adults to buy a semiautomatic rifle that can fire bullets as fast as a person can pull the trigger—one with minimal recoil that makes it easier to continue shooting accurately.The senator revealed his change of heart Tuesday when answering a question from...
khn.org
Centene Gave Thousands to Georgia Leaders’ Campaigns While Facing Medicaid Overbilling Questions
A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations has also been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records. St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said Monday...
Florida Democrat targeted by DeSantis struggles to stay in Congress
Al Lawson is trying to save his job after Gov. Ron DeSantis drew him out of his district this spring.
khn.org
Vibrio Surges In Florida After Hurricane Ian
Flooding is to blame for the spike in infections. CBS News says at least 29 cases and four deaths have been confirmed in Lee County this year, with all but two cases diagnosed after the hurricane. Meanwhile, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott called for distribution of overdose-reversal drugs. In Lee...
Comments / 0