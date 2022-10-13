ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Poke fun at Fun-Ko’s Poke Bowls in Mount Dora | Review

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Looks healthy. Tastes healthy. Feels healthy.

There are moments in life when what it is you are consuming almost can’t be consumed at a rate lesser than fast and furious.

I feel this most often with watermelon.

After an active day in the sun, skin tight with salt and sweat, after an interval run with sprints, the body seems to crave it. You can’t swallow it fast enough. The more you eat, the more you want and only as you begin to absorb whatever micronutrients you’ve been deprived of can you slow your roll, and return to the normal plane of existence.

My first experience with Fun-Ko’s Poke Bowls was similar, because man , was I hungry.

In fact, this piece should have begun with the charming Mount Dora alleyway in which Fun-Ko is nestled, which — with its rainbow wall and colorful chairs and verdant surrounds — looks as though the Care Bears live there.

Or with the customer ahead of us in line, buzzing with energy as he waited for his bowl.

“Have you eaten here before?” he asked as we perused the boards around the walk-up window. Fun-Ko’s confines are interesting, to say the least, the tiny counter is located at the elbow of two short aisle-like hallways with a door right in front.

We hadn’t.

“I don’t live in the area, but whenever I’m here I have to stop!”

He took his inside, toward a communal dining area soft with natural midday light. The tables here are shared by a smoothie shop. Possibly more. I was too hungry to investigate further.

I’d wanted some jellyfish salad ($4.25) but alas, they were out. Eventually, we ordered a two-protein custom bowl — salmon and tuna with various toppings ($13.25) and the Funko Fire bowl (also $13.25) with spicy tuna. I asked for an additional protein, but owner Takashi Kobayashi knew it’d be too much.

Instead of charging extra, which he could have, he graciously offered to split the serving. He also held onto the extra takeout I’d ordered, so I could abscond with lunch and devour it in the courtyard where poor Sweet Sakura Bear was likely cowering beneath a topiary lest she become part of the meal.

Of course, the camera eats first and so the snaps — capturing luscious and beautifully sized hunks of tuna and salmon, some of it slathered in the house Fun-Ko sauce that combines oyster sauce and sesame oil with the power of fresh garlic — were food-pornier than usual.

Beautiful bright-green edamame contrasts against the darker, forest-like tones of crisp jalapeño and slippery seaweed salad. Tender shreds of surimi in salmonesque hues — and actual salmon — lightly bathed in spicy mayo tease. Fried onions, alluring and crisp, add texture for the eyes even before it’s mixed together with the greens, the pickled daikon, nori, sesame seeds....

I can’t take it anymore.

I dive in and luxuriate in that beautiful practice that makes poke a thousand different bites in one bowl. I barely stop, barely look up even, until there’s but a hunk or two of fish and a few errant beans at the bottom. My body needed this.

Yours does, too.

Fun-Ko has been around since 2020, when Kobayashi — whom many locals know from his previous restaurants, Mount Dora Sushi Company and Lake Dora Sushi and Sake in Tavares — decided to downsize.

“About 75 percent of our customers have found us here,” he says. That includes the snowbirds, he says, who fly in for the winter. Kobayashi is one who stayed to roost.

A Tokyo native who moved to Binghamton, New York, in 1983, he relocated to Florida in 2007 when he and his wife, Fumiko Gamoache, followed their daughter, Janet, to the Sunshine State. With years of experience that began in the dish pit and culminated in sushi chefdom, Kobayashi’s restaurants followed. But, about a decade ago, Gamoache was diagnosed with dementia.

“For 10 years I cared for her while doing the sushi bar,” he tells me. “Eventually, it became too much. I couldn’t do it anymore.”

His daughter found the charming spot in the Mount Dora Marketplace that would become Fun-Ko, a play on her mother’s name.

“We wondered how we would open because there’s no kitchen — it’s almost 10 by 10 square, but it’s been working,” he says. “It’s just what I need, this space.”

On weekends, another staffer helps out, but during the week Kobayashi mans the window alone, slinging bowls packed with poke, along with other Japanese snacks and fun takes - like the Funchos ($10.25) I took home.

I puzzled for minutes over how to photograph the dish, a mix of spicy tuna, krab and colorful accouterments like halved cherry tomatoes and masago that Kobayashi serves with tortilla chips. Eventually, I relented. The true beauty is in the mashup.

Kobayashi’s 35 years of sushi chef experience mean poke is a piece of cake. So, too, has been serving it.

“I think there are more people who eat poke,” he surmises. “We have cooked stuff — chicken, shrimp and teriyaki salmon. Sushi-grade fish is very healthy and vegans come because we have vegetables and tofu.”

The customer base, he says, keeps growing, but he has no interest in moving. Kobayashi likes the ease and hours of the shop, faces both new and familiar. Including that of his wife, who passed away last year.

Fumiko’s likeness lights up the space in its cheery “poke mom” logo, which was chosen from a host of designs submitted by customers and others. She only visited the shop once, but her smiling presence — you’ll join her when you get your bowl, I promise — is comforting to Kobayashi.

“I feel like she is still here.”

If you go

Fun-Ko’s Poke Bowls & Asian Snacks: 334 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, 352-408-5511; facebook.com/FunkosPokeBowls

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

