Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
Suddenly Seeing More Ladybugs in Michigan? This Might Be Why
I came home to a very peculiar sight yesterday. It was about 1 p.m. and a gorgeous day. I opened up the door to my patio only to discover that it was occupied by about 20 ladybugs. Now, I've seen them here and there throughout the Summer months but, why...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?
For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
Things to Do in Michigan This Weekend: Comic Con, Bourbon & More
There's no excuse to sit at home bored this weekend. There's plenty of fun stuff to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing, and we put together this handy-dandy list to give you some ideas. Lansing Bourbon Fest. A good bourbon is delicious, and more than 100 of them...
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?
The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
Michigan Photographer’s Birds Eye View Of Hollands Beauty
During this time of the year growing up in a state like Michigan was always special because of the various forms of nature here. When the seasons change, Michigan is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Photographers have been able to capture this beauty year in and year out, pulling out an array of reactions from Michiganders.
Four Oddly Specific Halloween Costumes For Southwest Michigan
It's spooky season, so hopefully, you're all set with your Halloween Costume this year. BUT, if you aren't, there are some options. In fact, I can list you off some ODDLY-specific costumes guaranteed to make you stand out in southwest Michigan. WMU Ultimate Fan. This one's super easy (especially if...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
Top 5 Dependable Tips For Predicting The Michigan Winter
As winter approaches, the last thing a savvy Michigander would do is depend on the meteorologist to predict the kind of winter that we will be having this year. Satellites, doppler radar, and spending the prime of their lives in an institution of higher learning, cannot compare to predicting the weather through the signs of nature. At least in my world.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?
If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home
A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide. Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0