Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
cbs2iowa.com
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight postponed, rescheduling efforts underway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Airplane issues are the reason for the 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to be postponed on Tuesday morning - delaying a trip to the nation's capital and its war memorials for 90 area veterans. The hope is to reschedule the flight as...
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray's Q Shack team finishes feeding meals to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Fairley and a team of volunteers spent a week feeding victims of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Willie posted the small group worked hard to "complete this mission" and thanked everyone who donated. Willie documented cooking and handing out free meals...
cbs2iowa.com
Flu season on the rise in the U.S. but Iowa still sees low numbers
We all dread the winter. And as the weather gets colder and winter approaches, one things we have to expect is the dreaded flu. In many parts of the country, the flu has gotten off to an early start. But Sam Jarvis, Community Health Division Manager for the Johnson County...
cbs2iowa.com
Free bus rides available on Election Day in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transit will offer free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Our goal is to remove transportation as a barrier, and help people get to the polls and exercise their right to vote,” Transportation Services Director Darian Nagle-Gamm said. “We never want transportation to be a reason why someone didn’t vote.
cbs2iowa.com
40,000 pounds of pork donated to Waterloo foodbank Tuesday
Tuesday morning the Northeast Iowa Food Bank was gifted with 40,000 pounds of pork from the Lynch Family Foundation. October is National Pork Month and spotlights the nation's pork producers. “There is always a need for food donations to help those in need,” said Melissa Blockhus, a representative of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids school board chooses Illinois firm in superintendent search
The Cedar Rapids school board has chosen a firm to lead the search for a new superintendent during an October 17 meeting. The board unanimously approved Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an education consulting firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois, to assist with the process. According to board President David Tominsky,...
cbs2iowa.com
African American Museum of Iowa hosting "Suspended" Summit
The African American Museum of Iowa in partnership with the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission will be hosting a summit at the Cedar Rapids Library Whipple Auditorium. On October 21 from 12:30 to 4p.m. a "Suspended" summit will be hosted in line with the AAMI's new exhibit Suspended: Systemic Oppression in Our Schools.
cbs2iowa.com
Kid Captain named for Oct. 22 Iowa/Ohio State game in Ohio
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. Gavin Miller had his first surgery before he was born and underwent a living donor kidney transplant...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids asking for feedback on community Garden project
The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for feedback on a plan to include community gardens in parks across the city. The first proposed garden would be at Sinclair Park and would expand to 7 - 10 additional parks. The city is currently seeking feedback from the community to understand...
cbs2iowa.com
Trick-or-treat in Marion on October 31
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Princesses, superheroes, ghosts and goblins are invited to include a stop at Marion City Hall in their Halloween plans. The City of Marion will host a trick-or-treat event at City Hall (1225 6th Ave.) from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Children...
cbs2iowa.com
North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St changes to four-way stop
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St intersection will temporarily change to a four-way stop and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for replacement of traffic signal mast arms. Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, traffic in all directions...
cbs2iowa.com
Driver killed after crashing into grain bin north of Highway identified
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man that died Monday night after crashing into a grain bin north of Highway 30 has been identified. Linn County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
cbs2iowa.com
Grant Wood Trail public input meeting being held in Springville
Springville, Iowa — The Linn County Conservation Board will be hosting a public input meeting regarding the Grant Wood Trail. “There is interest in creating a trail connection to the city of Springville from the Grant Wood Trail,” said Dennis Goemaat, Conservation Board Executive Director. “Several areas of the trail are developed from Marion with more segments under design or study,”
cbs2iowa.com
Construction Update: Oakland Road NE
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Paving is complete on Old Marion Road between Golf Street to just north of 42nd Street. Currently, sidewalks and driveways are being installed. This will be followed by grading and sodding. Over the next two weeks, the section between Golf Street and...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Rotary replaces local trees lost from 2020 Derecho
Palo — The Linn County Rotary Club (LCRC) held two tree planting events at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area in Palo Saturday, October 1st. The trees are being planted to replace those that were lost in the 2020 Derecho. The second tree planting took place in the city...
cbs2iowa.com
Ambush style shootings against police on the rise
An alarming trend across the country is catching attention: an increase in the number of ambush-style shootings against police officers. Two officers were shot and killed in an ambush while responding to a domestic call last week in Connecticut. According to the Fraternal Order of Police, 252 officers have been...
cbs2iowa.com
Rare, endangered bumblebee sighted in Dubuque
The Mowing to Monarchs program has been making strides in protecting insects added to the endangered species list. Now, a rare find in Dubuque has conservationists reeling. The rusty-patched bumblebee was designated as federally endangered in 2017 by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The decline in the numbers began...
cbs2iowa.com
Run for the Schools to impact area roads on Sunday, Oct. 23
Expect road closures in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 23 in preparation for Run for the Schools, a benefit for Iowa City Community School District and Regina Catholic Education Center. Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. and all roads are anticipated to reopen by noon. "No Parking" signs will...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa receives votes but misses out on first AP Top 25 basketball poll
Iowa men's basketball team received votes to be ranked in the Associated Press' first Top 25 poll of the basketball season but ultimately missed out on being ranked. The Hawkeyes received 13 votes, coming in at 36th place overall in the rankings. Only three Big Ten teams were ranked in the Top 25 with Indiana being the highest at No. 13. Michigan (No. 22) and Illinois (No. 23) followed.
