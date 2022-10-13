Read full article on original website
atlantafi.com
illy Caffé To Bring European-Style Coffee Shop To Atlantic Station In Midtown
If you love a hot cup of Joe, you’re going to be quite exciting to learn that illy Caffé, the European-style café and coffee bar, is planning to open at Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta. illy Caffé Planning Atlanta Location. The location will offer more than...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
16 new Toys ‘R’ Us stores to open in Georgia. Here’s where they are
ATLANTA — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The toy store giant filed for...
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — For a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we looked inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston got a sneak...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Playboi Carti Affiliate Homixide Gang May Be the Next Group Targeted for RICO Charges
Ever since the shocking RICO arrest of Young Thug and Gunna, the future of the Atlanta rap scene has been largely in question. The city's D.A. office is cracking down on gang activity in the peach state in a big way, and that may mean that some other stars could be roped into it all as well.
Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say
A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by four men Friday morning along a busy stretch of North Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, police said.
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
‘People are going to end up dying:’ Neighbors share concerns over AMC’s ER shutting down today
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
Doctors at Atlanta Medical Center concerned over release from non-compete contracts
ATLANTA — The lights are out, and the doors are closed on at the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. The hospital officially shut down its emergency department at 7 a.m. Friday. A full closure of the hospital is set for Nov. 1, and a big concern...
iHeartMedia Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs
ATLANTA — iHeartMedia – Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced. A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
A narcotics investigation launched last month has resulted in one of the largest narcotics seizures in Atlanta Police De...
