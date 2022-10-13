Read full article on original website
Related
T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones
Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
Mint Mobile is taking $400 off your new Pixel 7 Pro and throwing in six months of 5G service, too
Carrier deals have been among the best Pixel 7 Pro deals so far, and while the big three have been rolling out their usual charms, Mint Mobile is getting in on the fun, too. If you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro and 12 months of service, Mint Mobile will knock $400 off the phone and pay for 6 months of your service plan, for any plan from the 4GB plan all the way up to the Unlimited Plan. That gets you a year of Unlimited 4G/5G service for the price of the 4GB plan all while getting the 7 Pro for almost 50% off.
Check out the expanded At a Glance weather widget on Pixel 7 phones
How unfair does it feel when Google's hottest new features — stuff like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Photo Unblur — are only available for the very latest Pixel devices? We know, we know, there are plenty of good reasons, both technical and economical, for why things work this way; that doesn't mean we have to be happy about it. Right now all the new stuff debuting with the Pixel 7 series is capturing our attention. Let's take a quick look at one of our favorites, the expanded detail in At a Glance weather, available now on Pixel 7 phones.
Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone 1 owners
The Nothing Phone 1 is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
Apple's cheapest iPad now uses USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the final Lightning holdout
The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.
New Pixel Ultra intelligence suggests rumored phone could live up to 'Ultra' name
There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
The Razer Kishi Edge is a powerful Android tablet designed for cloud gaming
2022 is clearly the year of the gaming handheld. Today, Razer revealed an Android tablet built from the ground up for cloud gaming. Named the Razer Edge, it's the latest entry in a string of cloud gaming hardware. The Razer Edge comes in two variants, a $400 WiFi model and...
Get half off Samsung's newest wireless charger with one last Prime Early Access deal
You might not realize just how convenient wireless charging is until you try it. No fumbling for wires at two in the morning, no waking up to dead phones because it didn't plug all the way in, just set it down, see the charging animation light up, and leave it to its business. To get the most out of it, though, you need a reliable charging pad with up-to-date components. For proud owners of any Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, the easy choice is Samsung's in-house charging pad. Luckily, a new one was just released this year in conjunction with the S22 series. Unluckily, it's usually pretty expensive — but until midnight PT, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will cut the cost almost in half.
New budget phone vs. old flagship: Which is best for you?
Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.
The OnePlus Nord N300 will charge faster than the Pixel 7 Pro at a fraction of the cost
It feels like we can't go more than a few weeks without hearing about a new device from OnePlus. Whether it's a flagship phone like the OnePlus 10T, or one of its mid-range offerings like the Nord 2T, the company has done a great job delivering smartphones at every price range imaginable this year. Today, the company teased the upcoming Nord N300 for the first time, and so far, it sounds like it could be an impressive competitor to the Galaxy A-series.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Battle of the 'small' flagships
Last year's Pixel 6 series was a reinvention of the Pixel line, and the Google Pixel 7 come close to perfecting this new era of Google phones. It has strong competition, though, as Samsung's Galaxy S22, while eight months older, gives the new Pixel a run for its money. Both phones are without a doubt among the best Android phones you can buy today, but of course, only one can be your digital lifeline — so which deserves your love and your hard-earned money?
If you missed out on preorders, Google Store will still give you a free Pixel 7 for your old phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here, making an impressive debut with some big improvements over their predecessors. If you waited patiently for reviews to drop before pre-ordering, today's the day to hit that add-to-cart button. If you aren't sold on a retailer, Google's trade-in program offers an enticing deal for anyone looking to ditch their older hardware. In fact, with the right phone, you might be able to get your Pixel 7 — or even a Pixel 7 Pro — completely free.
Fossil Gen 6's Wear OS 3 update rolls out without Google Fit and Assistant
Samsung's exclusivity over the Wear OS 3 platform ended a couple of months ago with the launch of the Montblanc Summit 3. But the $1,290 price tag means the watch is unlikely to find many takers. Fossil, which has an array of Wear OS smartwatches, recently announced its first Wear OS 3 wearable: the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition. More importantly, the company confirmed that it would update its existing Gen 6 watches to Wear OS 3 starting October 17. With the OS now making its way to Fossil Gen 6 users, the company has provided more details and insights into the Wear OS 3 release for its smartwatches.
OnePlus 11 Pro may just be called the OnePlus 11
There was a time when OnePlus had a strict naming convention that saw two OnePlus phones launch simultaneously, with one sporting a Pro moniker to make it clear it was the top-end device. Those handsets would then be followed by T models later in the year if the company saw fit to introduce them. That hasn't been the case for the last couple of years, and it seems OnePlus may be changing its strategy again in 2023.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Should you upgrade?
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were finally released in October 2022 and are now available for purchase. But if you just got a Google Pixel 6 last year, one of the best smartphones you can get, you might wonder if it’s already worth the upgrade. After all, both phones look and feel pretty similar on the surface. To find out how they stack up against each other, read our deep dive into what the Pixel 7 actually brings to the table compared to its predecessor.
Nothing Ear 1 headphones will cost 50% more next week
The Nothing Ear 1 headphones were the first product from the relatively new tech brand that launched the Nothing Phone 1 earlier this year. Since the Ear 1 headphones arrived in 2021, they’ve cost $99, but the company has now confirmed it’s increasing the price by $50 to $149 for those in the US. If you want to buy the headphones for $50 less, you can continue to do so until October 26. After that, it appears this price increase will be permanent.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro’s display seems to draw an obscene amount of power
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now available for purchase and our reviews are live to give you an impression of what you can expect. However, we keep learning more and more about the devices as time goes on. We’ve already complained about the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s battery life, and according to the latest findings, the display could be at fault.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
How to change the shipping address on an Amazon order
Amazon has been around for over 28 years, so some of us have account histories dating back to the 90s. Maybe you've moved once or twice during that time all while shipping Christmas and birthday presents to different friends and family around the country (and probably a Pixel 7 for yourself). Given all that, you've probably saved more than a few addresses to your Amazon account. It wouldn't be hard to accidentally choose the wrong one at checkout. But you can save the day with a few clicks.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0