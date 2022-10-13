Read full article on original website
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb making stops in Warrick and Gibson Counties Wednesday
SW INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb will be in southwestern Indiana Wednesday. Officials with the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce say he’ll be at a lunch at Freidman Park at noon. He’s expected to speak with Chamber members and guests about important topics in the Hoosier state.
New recovery center helping people with long-term tornado aftermath opens
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A recovery center held a ribbon cutting Tuesday. The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee is a group of agencies and organizations working to assist with the long-term recovery of Dawson Springs and. Hopkins County following the December 2021 Tornado. Tuesday they held a ribbon...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro. It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue. A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty. Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized. In...
Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue early Monday morning. Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m. They say it was a second alarm fire. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says State...
Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -After a change of venue over the summer, the re-trial for a man accused of an Owensboro murder has begun. Robert Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash. Authorities say Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S....
Crews called to mobile home fire in Chandler
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say there was fire in Chandler. They told us around 4:40 p.m. Monday that it was at the corner of McCool Road and JD Toomey Drive. The homeowner says he had a burn pile that got out of control because of...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - More than 24 hours after an Evansville warehouse caught fire, it’s still burning this morning. This comes as dozens were evacuated at a nearby organization. We’re live on Morton Avenue with the latest information. We also have new information on a truck hitting a building. Evansville...
Madisonville, Ky. man charged for 1994 murder of Gary, Ind. woman
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been charged in a 1994 murder case of a Gary, Indiana woman. According to a press release, 60-year-old Gerald Smith is being charged with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the brutal slaying of 69-year-old Gloria Hansell.
Traffic Alert: Intersection of Jeff Place and W. 6th Street closure begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -A road closure began Monday in Owensboro. Officials say they will close the intersection of Jeff Place and West 6th Street for basin repairs. This closure is expected to last one week. Traffic will be detoured.
Daviess Co. Middle School students back on campus
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Around 900 students are now learning at the new Daviess County Middle School. Monday was the first day of classes in the new building. School officials say students are adjusting well to the transition. Principal Kelly Skeens says they had extra staff on hand, and...
Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived. Crews worked to...
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a large truck got stuck at the railroad bridge on Mohr Rd. They said around 4 p.m. Monday that the road is closed as they work to extricate the truck.
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to two separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway near Vann Avenue. They happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both crashes involved two cars, so four cars were damaged. Our crew says it looks like there was some pretty bad damage. We don’t know if...
YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, October 19. According to a press release, that ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the site of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton. Officials say the ceremony...
God is Good Foundation helping refugees find new homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville foundation is helping refugees who are coming to the area find homes. God is Good Foundation has been approved by the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration to help relocate 50 refugees. The foundation helps provide housing, 15 Cultural Orientation classes, Employment Assistance, and more while being the only State Department approved resettlement agency in Evansville.
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
