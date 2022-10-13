Learn how Italian Luxury Fashion House Max Mara Successfully Implemented Automation to Decrease Customer Service Resolution Times by 90%. In our constantly evolving business environment, running a business presents plenty of challenges. Increasing customer expectations, gaps in skilled labor and constant digital disruption are driving organizations to turn to automation to enable success. Max Mara, an Italian fashion brand, turned to intelligent automation when they saw their digital sales triple during the pandemic. Using intelligent automation, Max Mara was able to better satisfy their influx of customers. Automation has been shown to have positive effects for many other organizations as well. According to the recent IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022, which was commissioned by IBM in partnership with Morning Consult, 30% of global IT professionals say employees at their organization are already saving time with new AI and automation software.

