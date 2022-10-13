Read full article on original website
KlearNow Expands into Spain to Expedite Customs Clearance
KlearNow, a pioneer in smart logistics as a service (LaaS), announced the company is expanding into Spain to help improve the customs clearance processes at the country’s 15 major ports, airports, and cross-border terminals. Spain plays a critical role in managing the Mediterranean Sea trade that keeps Europe, Africa...
Logik.io Launches Program Enabling Oracle CPQ Customers To Easily Migrate Rules and Configurations to Logik.io’s Configuration Engine in Salesforce CPQ
Logik.io helps companies make a seamless transition to Salesforce CPQ and Logik.io in just weeks, reducing ongoing maintenance resources and costs, improving sales efficiency, and future-proofing their businesses. Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) is a critical component of a company’s commercial operations that sits between the front office and back office...
Five Reasons Why Business Automation Initiatives Fail and How to Avoid Them
Learn how Italian Luxury Fashion House Max Mara Successfully Implemented Automation to Decrease Customer Service Resolution Times by 90%. In our constantly evolving business environment, running a business presents plenty of challenges. Increasing customer expectations, gaps in skilled labor and constant digital disruption are driving organizations to turn to automation to enable success. Max Mara, an Italian fashion brand, turned to intelligent automation when they saw their digital sales triple during the pandemic. Using intelligent automation, Max Mara was able to better satisfy their influx of customers. Automation has been shown to have positive effects for many other organizations as well. According to the recent IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022, which was commissioned by IBM in partnership with Morning Consult, 30% of global IT professionals say employees at their organization are already saving time with new AI and automation software.
Spend Matters Releases 2022 Procurement Technology ’50 Providers to Know,’ ’50 Providers to Watch’ and ‘Future 5’ at SIG Global Executive Summit
For the ninth year, Spend Matters releases its annual “50 Procurement Providers to Know” and “50 Procurement Providers to Watch” lists — and its annual “Future 5” list of innovative startups. Each year, technology analysts assess the capabilities of procurement technology providers across...
Square Brings Its Specialized Retail and Appointments Software to Square Terminal For Flexible, Mobile Commerce
With the holiday season around the corner, Square’s seamlessly integrated ecosystem enables sellers to capture sales almost anywhere. As the holidays approach, Square is launching two of its powerful, vertical-specific software solutions, Square for Retail and Square Appointments, on Square Terminal to sellers around the globe. Retailers and beauty and personal care professionals can now offer customers flexible, on-the-go checkout experiences for additional convenience and time savings.
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
Accenture has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers.
AWS to Launch an Infrastructure Region in Thailand
New AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region will allow customers to run workloads and securely store data in Thailand while serving end users with even lower latency. AWS plans an estimated investment of more than $5 billion (190 billion baht) in Thailand over 15 years. Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com,...
NowVertical Group Announces Strong NOW Affinio SaaS Contract Renewals and Customer Expansions
NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, today announced another solid quarter of contract renewals for NOW Affinio, its audience intelligence engine for segmenting, analyzing and understanding social audiences. Year to date, NOW Affinio has achieved a best-in-class SaaS industry retention rate and added numerous new clients to its customer roster.
Mediafly Acquires Aptology, Adds Talent Intelligence to Industry’s Most Comprehensive Revenue Enablement Platform
Enablement leader’s sixth acquisition puts sales talent at the forefront; New Mediafly Success Profiles improves sales hiring, retention, and performance with scalable behavioral surveys. Mediafly, the leading revenue enablement platform, has acquired Aptology, the talent intelligence platform specializing in assessing and predicting sales rep performance. Aptology is Mediafly’s sixth...
Sonatype’s 8th Annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report Finds 96% of Known-Vulnerable Open Source Downloads Are Avoidable
New Data Shows 1.2 Billion Known-Vulnerable Java Dependencies Are Consumed Each Month, Revealing Open Source Consumers As Primary Source of Risk. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, unveiled its eighth annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report at the DevOps Enterprise Summit. In addition to a massive surge in open source supply, demand, and malicious attacks, this year’s report found that 96% of open source Java downloads with known-vulnerabilities could have been avoided because a better version was available, but was ignored.
Rippleshot Continues Company Growth, Announces New Additions To Support Strong Market Demand For Its Card Fraud Solutions
Rippleshot, a provider of proactive fraud detection and prevention solutions to financial institutions and their customers, announced the addition of Veronica Milenkiy as Senior Data Scientist, and Gregory Lenihan as Product Specialist, to support increased execution and strategy in response to growing market demand for its fraud solutions. “Our ability...
beqom Enables Seamless Continuous Feedback Through Integration with Microsoft Teams
Beqom, a cloud-based provider of total compensation and continuous performance management solutions, announced the release of Microsoft Teams integration for its Continuous Performance Management (CPM) solution. Building on the acquisition of Our Tandem, this means that employees can provide continuous crowd-sourced feedback and peer recognition while within the popular meeting and collaboration app, a further step in weaving continuous feedback into the fabric of the daily user experience.
iCXeed Ushers in the Future Era of Customer Experience Management With Business Process Innovation
ICXEED PTE. LTD. (iCXeed), a full-suite business process innovation company, announced its much-anticipated customer experience management services at its company launch today. Assembled by seasoned leaders from the U.S., Australia, India, and the Philippines, iCXeed sets out to challenge the norms of traditional business process outsourcing. “It is an incredibly...
Hightouch Adds dbt Code Checks to its Data Activation Platform
Dbt code checks gives analytics engineers peace of mind that model changes won’t break downstream Hightouch syncs, further bolstering marketing-leading dbt integrations that activate modeled data into over 100 SaaS tools. Today, at the annual dbt Coalesce conference, Hightouch, the Data Activation platform, announced dbt code checks, the company’s...
LeapXpert Introduces Next Generation of Platform, Expanding from Messaging to Voice Calls
The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first to cover external communication needs of enterprise employees – both messaging and voice – while providing full compliance, security, and governance. LeapXpert launched The LeapXpert Communications Platform. Built on the award-winning Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™), which was introduced in 2019,...
Arkestro Named in Spend Matters’ “50 to Watch” List
Annual List Recognizes Top 50 Fast-Rising Companies In Procurement and Supply Chain. Arkestro, the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, announced it has been selected for Spend Matters’ 50 Providers to Watch list. Each year, Spend Matters recognizes 50 organizations as top up-and-coming solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward.
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace
Category-leading, global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company launches new AWS Marketplace solution that makes revenue recognition easier. The Boomi Disbursement solution helps finance teams sort AWS Marketplace disbursements into appropriate customer accounts within enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management applications, ultimately saving sellers time to payment. Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and...
Pipedrive Announces Three Executive Appointments to Drive Business Growth
Experienced marketing and sales leaders join the company to support its forward-looking growth trajectory. Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue platform for small businesses, announced the appointment of Sean Evers as Vice President of Sales, and the addition of two marketing executives. James Stoker joined Pipedrive as Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Heni Hazbay as Vice President of Demand Generation Marketing.
TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Global Report
TCN has been recognized as a product challenger for delivering solutions that enable innovative customer experience and associated business benefits expected in the global market. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced it has been recognized...
