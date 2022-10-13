Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 HutchCC: Dragon women start season ranked No. 9 in preseason rankings
For the first time in four seasons, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team starts a season ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings, which were released on Monday. The defending Jayhawk Conference and Region VI champion Blue Dragons open the...
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons stay in poll at No. 20
The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team remained in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball national rankings on Monday despite suffering a tough loss last week to Butler. The Blue Dragons stayed in the rankings at No. 20, falling three spots after a 1-1 week last week – a 3-0 loss to Butler and a 3-2 win over Colby. The highest the Blue Dragons have been ranked this season has been No. 16 this season. The Dragons have appeared in 7 of 9 polls this season.
⚽️ HutchCC: Dragons drop to No. 17 in NJCAA Rankings despite 2-0 week
The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team earned two wins last week to improve to 12-2 overall. The Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City 6-0 and defeated Garden City 3-1 last week. Although the Blue Dragons set themselves up for a big week ahead, the Blue Dragons fell two...
🏈 HutchCC: Dragons remain No. 1 in NJCAA Football Rankings
The Hutchinson Community College Football team gets back to work this week following a bye week and is once again ranked No. 1 in Monday’s NJCAA Division I Football rankings, which were released on Monday. Hutchinson received seven first-place votes with Iowa Western accumulating four and Northwest Mississippi one....
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons sweep by Pratt
Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit .337 and limited the...
🏈 Kpreps week 8 rankings
1. MANHATTAN (7-0) 2. DERBY (5-2) 3. OLATHE NORTH (7-0) 4. WICHITA NORTHWEST (6-1) 1. MAIZE (7-0) 2. MILL VALLEY (6-1) 3. HAYS (6-1) 4. BISHOP CARROLL (5-2) 1. BISHOP MIEGE (6-1) 2. ST. JAMES ACADEMY (4-3) 3. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (5-2) 4. WAMEGO (7-0) 5. CHANUTE (7-0) CLASS 3A...
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons rally to defeat Colby in intense 5-Set Battle
Down two sets to 2 and down 13-12 in the decisive fifth set, the No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rallied for a key Jayhawk West victory over the Colby Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena. Led by pin hitters Taniya Golden, Baylee Miller and Alejandra Briseno,...
Derby, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tennis star Serena Williams ate breakfast in Wichita on Tuesday, and no one noticed
The star, who said life had given her lemons, made the most of whatever it was with a big plate of sweet potato pancakes.
KSN.com
Kansas International Dragway hosting Haunted Dragway Nights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas International Dragway, 7800 W. 61st St N, is hosting Haunted Dragway Nights at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The evening will be filled with activities, candy, competitions with over $1000 in prize money and drag racing. Activities include:. Car show. Awards and...
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
5 names added to Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Five names were added to the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Wichita on Sunday.
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
Veteran of Philadelphia police department will lead Wichita police
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Following a search that started last spring, the City of Wichita announced Tuesday the appointment of Joseph Sullivan to serve as the next chief of police, according to a media release from the city. Sullivan has more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience. As...
Kansas Honor Flight constantly fundraising for trips of a lifetime
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight continues to raise money to send war Veterans to see the memorials for the conflicts they fought in. "We send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans and era Veterans to Washington, D.C., on a two night, three day trip, all expenses paid for the veteran," said John Hooker with Kansas Honor Flight. "It's the trip of a lifetime."
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at First Man Brewery
Derby finally as a craft brewery to call their own with the opening of First Man Brewery. Located in the former Blue Dragon Books space at 437 E. Madison Avenue, they celebrated their grand opening last week. ===========. 437 E Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-260-3675. Wednesday – Thursday: 3pm...
