After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track -- in a big way. The streaming company reported Tuesday that it notched 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 — a number that far exceeded expectations of 1 million subscribers for the quarter. In more good news, it will likely add 4.5 million subscribers for the fourth quarter, which also is ahead of what investors were expecting.

5 HOURS AGO