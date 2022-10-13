ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Impactive Capital backs WEX to use M&A to bolster value

NEW YORK, Oct 18(Reuters) - Impactive Capital continues to engage with WEX Inc (WEX.N) to bolster the payments company's fortunes, including using depressed valuations across the financial technology space to make beneficial acquisitions, the activist's managing partner said on Tuesday.
Netflix is back to growing after a nightmare year of losing subscribers

After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track -- in a big way. The streaming company reported Tuesday that it notched 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 — a number that far exceeded expectations of 1 million subscribers for the quarter. In more good news, it will likely add 4.5 million subscribers for the fourth quarter, which also is ahead of what investors were expecting.

